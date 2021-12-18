Arsenal are lucky with Covid so far – Let’s use it to our advantage….

Covid concerning for many clubs- not Arsenal! (Yet)

Covid at its worst is beginning to circulate in football once more!

But can Arsenal use Covid to their advantage to get a strong foothold near the top of the table!?

Well I sure hope so!

As bad as things are off the pitch worldwide for football right now with Covid cases rising and this new variant doing its worst, we have seen a number of games this week postponed as teams are reporting a high number of positive cases.

So far so good though Arsenal have scraped through without any major cases at the club! 🙏🏼

And with momentum swinging our way, and being on a good run for the last two games, it may be time for us to use the positive cases in other teams to our advantage, with the strong and fully fit squad we have, and knowing our next opponents and those around us in the table are suffering from Covid, we need to use this as motivation to go out and get the wins if we have the chance to do so!

It can be argued that those teams will then have games in hand on us, however if you look at it from afar, those games may well be rescheduled closer together meaning it will be a tougher fixture schedule for those teams, in turn meaning more chance of them dropping points as games build and players tire.

We know that may not be the case, but it gives us hope that if we can play our games when we are supposed to and if we win, we will have a better chance of staying higher up the table while other teams possibly drop points and struggle when players come back from positive Covid cases. As we know it affects the lungs and players need their lungs to help them breathe while running.

All we can do is wait and see but the longer it goes on where we are not hit with any major cases at the club, and the longer the Premier League choose to continue with games, the more we have to use that to our advantage if our games go on, with the ball in our court to go out and get those hopeful wins!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_