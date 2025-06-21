Arsenal are monitoring the situation of Chelsea forward

The Gunners are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Noni Madueke. The club is currently on the hunt for forward additions and will likely shift their focus to reinforcing the wings following the signing of a prolific number nine. While most of the speculation has centred around the need for a new left winger, the importance of strengthening the right flank cannot be understated. With that in mind, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Madueke.

As exclusively revealed by The Telegraph, the player is on Arsenal’s radar, and they are among a host of clubs to have assessed his situation at Stamford Bridge. The London clubs have yet to hold formal talks over the player, but the Gunners are monitoring developments nonetheless. Chelsea have not officially placed the winger on the transfer list, but it is important to note that he is not considered untouchable. Arsenal may look to reignite their interest in Madueke, having previously expressed a desire to sign him before his move to Chelsea in January 2023.

Arsenal’s interest dates back to 2023

It is difficult to gauge the current strength of interest, so it remains to be seen whether a significant push will be made for his signature. If they do act, the player could prove to be a smart option for depth, especially given his versatility. The 23-year-old ended the campaign playing on the left wing, having lost his starting role on the right to Pedro Neto. Arsenal’s well-documented ambition to strengthen both flanks suggests Madueke could be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A breakout season for the Chelsea winger

The English winger registered eleven goals and four assists in all competitions last season. His contributions helped Chelsea secure a UEFA Conference League trophy and Champions League qualification. His standout performances also earned him a maiden England call-up earlier this month. In his debut against Andorra, he provided the assist for Harry Kane’s winner while arguably being the best player on the pitch.

Chelsea star responds to questions about his competition with Bukayo Saka.

Gooners may be growing tired of links to Chelsea players, but could Madueke be the one to truly excel at the Emirates?

Benjamin Kenneth

