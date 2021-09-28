Arsenal are no longer title challengers according to Premier League history

Arsenal can no longer win the Premier League this season unless they break a record.

The Gunners have returned to form with three consecutive wins from their last three in the competition, but their upturn in form might be a little too late if they plan to win the league title.

The Gunners now have nine points after six matches and The Sun says no club has won the title with that amount of points after their first six games.

Chelsea won the 2016/2017 league title after starting poorly, but Antonio Conte’s Blues had 10 points after their first six matches.

They eventually put together a fine run of form and won the title with games to spare.

Arsenal could continue their winning run until the end of this season, but the teams above them would also have to endure rough patches before the Gunners will end the campaign as league champions.

Winning the EPL title will be an overachievement for this Arsenal team because it is still being rebuilt by Mikel Arteta.

They could, however, target a return to the top four at the end of this season and perhaps also win a cup trophy to give their fans something to be happy about.