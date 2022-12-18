Arsenal are not going to fall apart because of injury to Gabriel Jesus

There is no doubt that Gabriel Jesus was an excellent buy from Man City in the summer, but the incredible hysteria surrounding how his injury will affect the Arsenal squad has been blown out of all proportion.

Yes, the Brazilian works his socks off for the team, but so do Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and in fact all three of those have scored the same amount of goals or more for the team as Jesus has.

Even Granit Xhaka, on four, has only scored one less that the versatile striker.

As Danny Murphy said, it is even disrespectful to the other players in the squad to suggest that can’t carry on their winning run without Jesus. Murphy wrote in his column in the Mail: “A lot has been made of the knee injury Gabriel Jesus suffered with Brazil, that might keep him out for a month, but I don’t think the Gunners will crumble, as some suggest.

“Jesus has been important in Arsenal’s great run: he’s unselfish; works hard off the ball and sets the tone for the press. But he hasn’t scored in his last 11 games so I don’t think Arsenal should be fearful of playing without him.

“Eddie Nketiah is a fox in the box and can finish. Arsenal’s next three games against West Ham, Brighton and Newcastle are all winnable without Jesus.

“It’s disrespectful to Arteta, as well as stars such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and the other Arsenal players, to suggest one injury setback will make it a stroll.”

Murphy is absolutely correct of course, and I also think it is disrespectful to continually deride Eddie Nketiah as not being up to the Arsenal squad without any regular game time to judge him by.

I will even go so far as to state that if Eddie started the next 14 games (which is how many Jesus has played) the ex-academy will equal Jesus’ record of 5 goals, if he doesn’t score even more.

Arsenal are not a one-player team by any stretch, and you will all find out for yourselves in the upcoming matches.

Show some faith in your team, please.

Sam P

———————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids