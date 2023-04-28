Arsenal are not on the same level as Man City, but the improvement is obvious

Arsenal not at Manchester City’s level, but you know what? There’s room for growth. by Daniel O

Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City revealed a number of issues. Many of us thought the Gunners were playing at City’s level However, it was apparent as day that the citizens are on a different planet.

Martin Odegaard admitted after the game that Manchester City were superior. “They were the better team; we didn’t play on our level,” said Odegaard as quoted by MEN. “They were a lot better than us in many areas of the games; that’s disappointing.

“They got the game where they wanted with the early goal, and the second one before halftime made it more difficult.

“City can do different things; with Erling up front, they can go more direct, and that was difficult to defend.”

It is simply not fair to compare Arsenal to Manchester City. Guardiola has not only had enough time to shape his team but also enough money to put together a dream team.

Odegaard’s remarks just confirm what we already knew. I suppose it’s evident by now that Arsenal are on the rise, but they’re not yet at City’s level. This is the first season in which we can see the influence of Arteta’s project.

Whatever happens this season, it is the beginning of something wonderful. Arsenal is not currently at City’s level, but there is still opportunity for progress, which is wonderful.

