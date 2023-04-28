Arsenal are not on the same level as Man City, but the improvement is obvious

Arsenal not at Manchester City’s level, but you know what? There’s room for growth. by Daniel O
Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City revealed a number of issues. Many of us thought the Gunners were playing at City’s level However, it was apparent as day that the citizens are on a different planet.
Martin Odegaard admitted after the game that Manchester City were superior. “They were the better team; we didn’t play on our level,” said Odegaard as quoted by MEN. “They were a lot better than us in many areas of the games; that’s disappointing.
“They got the game where they wanted with the early goal, and the second one before halftime made it more difficult.
“City can do different things; with Erling up front, they can go more direct, and that was difficult to defend.”
It is simply not fair to compare Arsenal to Manchester City. Guardiola has not only had enough time to shape his team but also enough money to put together a dream team.
Odegaard’s remarks just confirm what we already knew. I suppose it’s evident by now that Arsenal are on the rise, but they’re not yet at City’s level. This is the first season in which we can see the influence of Arteta’s project.
Whatever happens this season, it is the beginning of something wonderful. Arsenal is not currently at City’s level, but there is still opportunity for progress, which is wonderful.
Daniel O
————————————————–
8th 8th 5th 2nd. Our last 4 finishes if it stays this way. Improvement is obvious. Super mik arteta will improve us over the summer. Hopefully we will be a little closer to Shittys level.
Right you are.
We just need to sign Watkins or David, or maybe Vlahovic if Xhaka leaves. We will also need someone to compete with Saliba
However, Man City would likely win EPL again next season, if Guardiola still manages them. Check who won EPL in the last five seasons and I don’t think next year will be different
EPL has become a one-horse race since Guardiola came
We need more 4 or 5 players..
Like Adam Harry Webster as a back of Saliba..
He is good option as CB
Either of Zubimendi, Rice or Caicedo to replace Partey
Jarrod Bowen or Olise or Leon Bailey as a back up of Saka…
Either Harvey Barnes or Christian Pulisic as back up for Martinelli
And either between Dušan Vlahović or Youssef En-Nesyri or Olly Watkins to Partner Jesus…
These types of signing is really important to come even stronger next year
I like the players you mentioned, but I don’t think Kroenke would buy five 40+ M players. That’s why I’d prefer to prioritize the CF and CB position first
Also Arteta need to be flexible with his tactics..
He is too static to change
I know Pép is cheqebook manager but one thing I admire about Pép is that he is pretty much flexible..
He has used various formations in past
Like 4-3-3
4-2-3-1 with false 9
Now he use 3 at back formation without using traditional LWB or RWB in team…
Arteta has to be flexible…
When you know Holding will struggle against Haaland, still why to play 4 at back..
Go with 3 at back and isolate Haaland… Man Mark KDB and cut 50% Haaland’s supply
When whole world is seeing that Partey is getting isolated because of Rodri, Stones and Ilkay Gündoğan and still he is playing like with single pivot..
Play with double pivot and Pack midfield
Arteta has to do changes..
Has to be flexible…
We have very much versatile players who can play on various positions so use that..
Like Tierney play superbly as CB in 3 at back system because of his defensive awareness..
Zinchenko can play deep line midfielder or anchorman to dictate play with passing…
Partey we know as usual very very good DM
He needs partner in midfield..
Saka and Martinelli are very young who can play RW, LW and RWB and LWB role at a same time..
Trossard is so clever who can play false 9 and also can play number 10 along with Odegaard behind CF
Arteta has to think and has to think fast