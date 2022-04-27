Fabrizio – Arsenal will not be the only bidder for Gabriel Jesus

There have been an amazing amount of column inches linking the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus with a move to Arsenal this summer, with the move seemingly making perfect sense for all parties concerned.

It is a well known fact that Edu has a lot of pull with Brazilian players and their agents, and Mikel Arteta has spent a couple of years working with Jesus on the training pitch at Man City, so I’m sure they will already have a personal relationship.

We know that the 25 year-old will never be the Number One striker at a club like Man City, who will be bringing in Erling Haaland or someone similar this summer, but at Arsenal he could be practically guaranteed to be a starter every week.

So, yes it all makes sense, with the friendship between Arteta and Guardiola another possible factor, but all these facts don’t bring in the economic realities.

There MAY be other clubs just as desperate for a striker, and they may offer Man City a better transfer fee. Or maybe they can afford to pay Gabriel Jesus more in wages than the tight-fisted Gunners, or maybe the he would prefer to live in a country that has much warmer weather!

With no actual formal talks with Man City yet, all these and other factors could yet come into play, as Fabrizio Romano made clear today when he said in his personal podcast: “Yes, Arsenal are interested in Gabriel Jesus, he’s a player who could be a real option. What has been reported in the last few days in England and in Brazil is true. It’s one of the most important players on Arsenal’s list this summer. There are contacts between Jesus’ agent and Arsenal,” Romano said.

“First point, he’s out of contract in 2023, but it’s important to understand the price with Man City. Second point, many clubs are interested in Gabriel Jesus, not just Arsenal, many clubs will go for a striker this summer, so it’s very open. But for sure, Arsenal are on it, but there’s been no communication between City and Arsenal on the price, it will take some weeks before they enter negotiations, but this is a player Edu wants,”

So, as much as many Arsenal fans think that this could be close to a done deal, the reality says that we need to be patient, and the Gunners still need to be considering other strike targets.

It stiil feels right to me, but with Manchester City’s season still far from over, there will be no real negotiations until the end of the campaign.

Hold on to your seats Gooners!