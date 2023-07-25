Be aware – Arsenal are not the only team preparing to fight Man City for the title next season

As Gooners, there’s much we can disagree on about things at Arsenal, but if there’s something we can agree on, it’s that come next season, we all expect nothing else but Arteta and the boys to win the league. Hopefully, next season they’ll do so. The worry about having quality squad depth has been eased with the arrival of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, plus the revelation that Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney could be staying.

Arsenal could be in the best shape to bring PL glory to the Emirates next season. However, our other rivals could try to impede their title charge:

The top six teams have gotten stronger.

Some notable deals in the top 6 teams include

Man United: Mason Mount, Andre Onana

Spurs: James Madison, Manor Solomon, and Guglielmo Vicario

Liverpool: Dominic Szoboslai, Alexis Mac Allister, and there’s talk of Romeo Lavia joining

Chelsea: Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and they want Caicedo and Mohammed Kudus.

Man City has Mateo Kovacic, and there’s talk of Jasko Gvardiol joining.

Looking at the deals mentioned above, it is obvious every top-6 team wants to be at its strongest next term. The PL title race next season may be something other than an Arteta and Guardiola-only affair; Ten Hag, Klopp, Pochettino, and Postecoglu have quality squads to be in the title race conversation. Arsenal should seek to be the best, not just better than Manchester City.

Champions League commitments will make next season tougher. The Champions League is unlike the Europa League, where you give academy players a chance to feature, and they do so impressively, as it is a competition for “real men.” Arteta will be forced to field a strong line-up in the Premier League and the Champions League, and he will need top quality to ace these two competitions.

For the Spaniard, that may necessitate a thorough squad rotation, and for the players, it may require them to step up and be ready to fight. Balancing playing in the Champions League and the Europa League may be key to how Arsenal perform next term.

Arteta and the boys now need to learn how to deal with pressure. Losing an 8-point lead in the PL title race made it clear the Gunners couldn’t deal with the pressure in the last campaign. If Arsenal are to win something next season, Martin Odegaard and Co. need to sustain the pressure of being at the top and having a target on their backs every single week.

Can we do it? YES WE CAN!

Sam P

