Should Arsenal be worried about Gabriel Martinelli’s drop in form last season?

Gabriel Martinelli had an awful 2023–24 league season. He simply wasn’t as influential as he was in the 2022–23 season, when he scored 15 goals and assisted six times in 46 games. Last season, he only had eight goals and five assists in 44 games.

Some have attempted to explain his struggles by citing injuries, frequent personnel changes at left back and LCM, and Arteta’s decision to play him away from the penalty box. Leandro Trossard’s performance on the left wing did not help Martinelli’s cause, and the Belgian was preferred over Gabriel for the last 8 matches of the season.

And while some Gooners are clamouring for swoops for a versatile winger, such as Eberechi Eze (who can play left flank), there are concerns about the Brazilian’s role in the current Arsenal team. One can ask if Arteta and Arsenal’s decision-makers are questioning Martinelli’s appropriateness for the Arsenal project.

Well, Martinelli fans, there is some positive news for you: The Athletic reports that the club’s faith in the 23-year-old has not wavered. The Gunners have a contract with him until at least 2027, and he remains a crucial part of Arteta’s project. Concerning last season, Arsenal’s decision-makers appear to believe that it was really just a blip in the winger’s growth and that he will resume his progress next season.

If Martinelli can rediscover his form, he will undoubtedly give Arsenal an extra advantage in the title chase next season. With him and Bukayo Saka on top of their game next, Arsenal will undoubtedly be an even more dangerous team next season.

