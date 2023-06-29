Arsenal are now a true force again; No excuses any more, we must win trophies

It’s time to win the big trophies by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, Kai Havertz has entered the door for 65 million pounds. Honestly that would’ve been the elephant in the room, apart from a giant blue whale smashing the entire house down.

Rice, rice baby. Maybe get some Timber to light the fire that would cook it? 105 million pounds. Take a time to assimilate how much money this is. There are solid businesses feeding whole families for such money. Spent on one single player. If we add timber for 40, our net spend will go to 210 milion pounds, and July hasn’t even started.

I spent last season in a dream, not really believing that we topped the table for some 30 odd rounds, before the dream ended in despair, but here’s the trend. Same thing happened with the Champions League a year before, then we finished 2nd, the next step?

We’ve gotta target winning the Premier League and Champions League. There’s no place to hide. I’ve been championing the idea that our standards need to be aiming only at the very top.

Any excuse from now on is just being a hypocrite. When a player like Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal, and we smash the British transfer record for him, anything but winning the major trophies should be under serious investigation.

If in a week’s time Timber and Rice have signed, we shouldn’t sit on our hands. We still need another midfielder, especially if Partey and Xhaka are leaving. We also still need another striker, because Jesus is not a 20+ a season goalscorer.

The thing is, we’ve gone out and told the world, we’re a proper football club once again. Havertz, a player who scored the winner in a CL final, happily dumped Chelsea to come to us. We’re the new hot kid on the block.

We played some of the most exciting football last year, our squad is young, we’ve re-signed Saka, Martinelli and Saliba. People notice this, journos notice it, fans do and the players do it too.

The perception of who we are as a football club has finally shifted. When fanbases of other clubs are talking about you, it means you’re doing something right.

We are a force again. Now we need to live up to the expectations.

Konstantin

