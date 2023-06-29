Arsenal are now a true force again; No excuses any more, we must win trophies

It’s time to win the big trophies by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, Kai Havertz has entered the door for 65 million pounds. Honestly that would’ve been the elephant in the room, apart from a giant blue whale smashing the entire house down.
Rice, rice baby. Maybe get some Timber to light the fire that would cook it? 105 million pounds. Take a time to assimilate how much money this is. There are solid businesses feeding whole families for such money. Spent on one single player. If we add timber for 40, our net spend will go to 210 milion pounds, and July hasn’t even started.
I spent last season in a dream, not really believing that we topped the table for some 30 odd rounds, before the dream ended in despair, but here’s the trend. Same thing happened with the Champions League a year before, then we finished 2nd, the next step?
We’ve gotta target winning the Premier League and Champions League. There’s no place to hide. I’ve been championing the idea that our standards need to be aiming only at the very top.
Any excuse from now on is just being a hypocrite. When a player like Declan Rice wants to join Arsenal, and we smash the British transfer record for him, anything but winning the major trophies should be under serious investigation.
If in a week’s time Timber and Rice have signed, we shouldn’t sit on our hands. We still need another midfielder, especially if Partey and Xhaka are leaving. We also still need another striker, because Jesus is not a 20+ a season goalscorer.
The thing is, we’ve gone out and told the world, we’re a proper football club once again. Havertz, a player who scored the winner in a CL final, happily dumped Chelsea to come to us. We’re the new hot kid on the block.
We played some of the most exciting football last year, our squad is young, we’ve re-signed Saka, Martinelli and Saliba. People notice this, journos notice it, fans do and the players do it too.
The perception of who we are as a football club has finally shifted. When fanbases of other clubs are talking about you, it means you’re doing something right.
We are a force again. Now we need to live up to the expectations.
Konstantin
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Konstantin
I honestly hope what you have written comes true as got so upset at losses last season
“Jesus not a 20+ goalscorer”. I agreed with everything untill i came to that line
He only played 1 season so far for us, injury affected, and still managed to score 11 goals. The statement begs the thought that it could be presumptious. Lets wait and see next season before we throw him under the bus.
ALWAYS FORWARD!! (but don’t overthink things)
No mention of sacking MA, Edu and the board, or getting rid of the whole squad in this post then Konstantin?
We have so many “fair weather fans” who still insert clauses as to why they will only support the club if if if!!
I really don’t know how you would have survived in the 60’s 70’s 80’s and 90’s.
KEN Amen to that. We oldies know somuch more about what we fans went through in long decades ago than th younsters among our fanbase can even imagine.
To think some have moaned about finishing 8,8,5,2. Wow!
When I began coming back in 1958, we would have “killed” for that sequence.
I vaguely remember coming third in 1957,or was it 1958, I THINK , under Swindin and thought that AMAZING.
AND 17TH UNDER BERTIE MEE, A COUPLE OF YEARS AFTER THE ’71 DOUBLE.
And Billy Wright would have ben forced out by fan pressure after two years of his four year stint.
I rest my case, old friend!
TALK ABOUT CHANGING DEMANDS!!!
Konstantin writes apretty good summing up of what I suspect most us hope and even believe , given the huge move forward in club ambition. Both KSE really spending of late and our superb dressing room harmony and spirit DOES look like leading us to trophies and many of them in the years ahead.
I think our club is RIGHT NOW , in as exciting a position to kick on as I can remember since Wenger came in back in1996.
We’ve started this transfer window just like we did in the league, we are hitting early and most importantly big. Rice, Havertz and Timber all in before June is even over. Saka, Martinelli and Saliba signing new contracts. Ethan Nwaneri signing with despite big money from the usual moneybags aka M.City/Chelsea.
There has been one common denominator in all the news filtered out: Arteta. He’s selling an idea/plan and all are buying into it. Might be time for some in here to pipe down the critics and get behind the process.