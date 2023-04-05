Arsenal are now entering “crunch time” – Can they handle the pressure?

Arsenal have been on top of everything this season; they are not only winning and bagging points, they are also the one team that is playing beautiful football game after game. With 9 games to go, the North London giants, who are top of the league standings with 72 points, are favourites to win the Premier League.

For City to win this league campaign, they’ll be hoping Arsenal loses their game in hand and also loses two other matches while they win the rest of theirs. Roy Keane thinks this can happen, as Arsenal may fail to handle the pressure of where they are.

“I just think City are that brilliant. The games they (Arsenal) have to go and win, these are obviously pressure games, and they’ve not dealt with that over the last few years. Even last year with top four, they came up short, that’s the question mark that’s just hanging over them,” said Kean on the Overlap.

In the last 7 matchdays, Arsenal has just been winning; haven’t they shown they can handle the pressure of winning? That’s a question that comes to mind when I hear Keane’s comments. Yes, Roy Keane’s points are valid, but this Arsenal team is taking no prisoners; they are winning this thing, and Arsenal doubters may just have to get used to it.

This is Arsenal’s moment, and Keane knows that. That’s why, after tipping City for the title, he found himself saying, “But again, they’ve been brilliant; if they did go on and win it, you have to give them the plaudits, but this is the crunch time, when you sort the men out from the boys, who can get over the line?”

Arsenal are the ones winning this PL race, let’s believe that!

COYG!

Sam P

