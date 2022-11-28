Arsenal are back in training and now preparing to fly out for their “pre-season #2” in Dubai

Arsenal are probably quite lucky in the fact that only ten of our squad are playing at the World Cup right now, so Mikel Arteta can work his wonders on the fitness and tactics of the members of squad that were not chosen or whose countries failed to qualify.

The boss is also planning meticulously to make sure the fitness of the plyers is guaranteed for the restart of the season. They are back in training at London Colney today and will very soon fly out to their warm weather training camp in Dubai. This is also perfect timing as the Group Stages of the World Cup finish on the 30th, so any Gunners that are knocked out will be able to take the short trip to Dubai to join up with their team-mates.

First-team players back in training. pic.twitter.com/eh96zfJVFc — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) November 28, 2022

Arteta is very happy with his plans and told the Mirror: “It’s an easy trip as one of the biggest sponsors we have in Emirates is part of it, plus we’ve been there and know the facilities and it’s a really good environment to work. The weather is spectacular and then the World Cup is so close, so for any player that is around there, it is so easy to get them back straight away.

“I think it ticks all the boxes that we need. We need good preparation mentally and physically to be ready for the huge demands that the second part of the season is going to bring to the team.”

“We’ve got a pre-season; not a full pre-season but a really good three weeks of preparation,”

“We’re going to have to get the team ready in different phases because we’re going to have certain players at the start, some players in the middle and certain players at the end of it, in relation to what happens at the World Cup. It’s not really different to any summer when there is a European competition or a World Cup.”

It is obvious that Arteta wants to make sure his players are as finely tuned as they were at the end of the summer, and ready to get off to a flying start when the season resumes on Boxing Day against West Ham.

I have the utmost confidence that Arteta knows exactly what he is doing to ensure our continuing success.

COYG!!!!

