Arsenal are now ready to prove they are at Liverpool’s level

Ever since Mikel Arteta started his second summer round of bringing in new players to continue the rebuild of the Arsenal team from scratch, we started to hope that we were seeing the start of something big happening at the Emirates.

We introduced our new players gradually in preseason and saw the immediate improvement in results as we won our preseason games in style, culminating in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in America, and then the even more impressive 6-0 demolition of Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.

And so the season proper started with most of our new additions proving to be excellent buys, and we now have the envious record of having won 9 out of our 10 starts since the campaign began, and have stayed at the top of the League throughout.

There was a worry that Tottenham would give us a test but we passed it with flying colours, and now we face our biggest hurdle so far as we take on the mighty Liverpool tomorrow afternoon.

Mikel Arteta thinks this is the latest test to prove we can compete with the very best. “Again, it’s another really exciting game to play against one of the toughest opponents in this league.” the boss told Arsenal.com. “It’s going to be a really demanding match and it’s gonna require us to be at our best again,

“Every game is the same. Obviously, it’s a big match. It’s a fixture that everybody’s looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them.”

We can look forward to a brilliant game of wits and skill tomorrow. Klopp has already told us he knows how much we have improved this season, so he will be prepared as well.

I for one just can’t wait!

