Arsenal are now the top European team with the longest unbeaten run – Let’s just keep going

Everything is going well so far. Arsenal have truly been at the peak of their performance; in fact, there is every reason to believe that if any Arsenal team since the 2003-04 season has the potential to go unbeaten, it is this one.

On PL Matchday 3, when Arsenal faced Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, many anticipated a loss after Declan Rice received a yellow card in the 49th minute. However, they managed to hold their ground with just 10 men. Arsenal successfully held off the pressure from the Seagulls, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

On Match Day 4, they managed to overcome their North London rivals Tottenham despite missing key players Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, and they accomplished this feat successfully.

Shortly after their victory against Spurs, Arsenal faced Manchester City in Match Day 4 without Odegaard. Leandro Trossard’s red card forced them to play the second half of that game with 10 men, but they still managed to secure a 2-2 draw.

These results, achieved despite all odds, establish Arsenal as the most productive European team. Would you believe me if I told you that the Gunners have gone six months without losing a competitive match? Well, that’s true. Arteta and the boys have maintained an impressive unbeaten streak, going 15 matches without a loss across all competitions, marking the longest active unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues.

Juventus, having played 14 matches, and Manchester City, with 11 matches, are the teams closest to our boys in red and white during this stretch. It is wonderful to witness our Gunners remain unbeaten; now we need them to maintain that momentum and ideally continue their streak until May. What do you think?

Keep going ang going with the greatest confidence lads, whoever is on the pitch!

Daniel O