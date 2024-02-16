Arsenal are on a super run but must continue to convince the doubters

On a run

A well needed break has the Gunners firing by Vuyo Mataka

It’s amazing what time off can do to you. A break is a reset, metal and physical reset. When you fall into a rut or feel drained, take a break, reset and refocus. That is what Arsenal needed after the games they had in December. The loss to Aston Villa set the team down a path of hardship. The loss to Brighton, a hard-fought draw to Liverpool and losses to West Ham and Fulham sent the team into a spiral dive. Morale was lost and tactics looked ineffective against the opposition. The repeat fixture against Liverpool did not have the fans positive, even with the absence of Salah. That defeat had Arsenal fans looking forward to the summer break.

While the AFCON and Asia Cup went on, the team had time away to take a mental break for the league. Time to recover, refocus and reshape the team, tactically. It was a needed break for the team, and they have come back reborn. The fixtures have been kind, however, they still had to play well to win the games.

The gunners bulldozed over Crystal Palace with a 5-0 thrashing and a solid win against Forest has boosted their confidence. The true test would be a third bout with Liverpool and the Arsenal did not waver from the challenge. A dominant win over the Reds had Arsenal soaring, feeling like the title charge is back on.

With the return fixture with West Ham, the team felt unstoppable, demolishing the Hammers six goals to nil. The team is on a run and look like a true force in the league once again. They have come back from the break with drive; however, can they keep this up until the end of the season.?

With fewer games to play than the other contenders, we have more time to recover. The games will not get easier the further we get into the season; other teams will be fighting for relegation or for European places. Arsenal’s hunger will decide it they want to be contenders or champions.

The season is long and gruelling. The margin for error grows smaller every game that is played. Questions will be asked of the team; doubts will be brought up at every turn. Does the team have enough depth to win? Are there enough goals in the team to win?

The number of doubters will grow the closer you get. It is up to the players, manager and coaching staff to prove the doubters wrong. Some of the players have won trophies elsewhere.

Arteta has seen Pep win for seasons. He has seen success but is able to be successful on his own?

Vuyo Mataka

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…