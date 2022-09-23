Arsenal are on the up at last – Go Gunners go

Long may it continue by Lawrence

Once upon a time it was a painful experience to be an Arsenal supporter, one truly hopes this is now consigned to history. For the first time in a long time, one can proudly don the red and white shirt and show the public who one supports rather than leave them to guess!

There was a time in the past when it was evident Arsenal’s operating model was not focused on competing for anything, be it the league or trophies, they seemed content on just recruiting players, building their profiles and selling them for a hefty profit. This was profitable business for the owners, which left supporters agonizingly frustrated.

The club earned the “honour” of being perennial under achievers while the supporters, at least those who hung around, developed a thick skin from being the laughing stock.

From being so near and yet so far from a Champions League spot to a truly promising start to the new season which has every Gunner fan excited and hopeful. We can only hold onto the belief that their current form will be consistent and sustainable, making their loyal followers proud.

Go Gunners go!!!

Lawrence Fengu

