Arsenal are one of three clubs with an interest in Brighton forward

Arsenal, along with two Premier League clubs, are interested in signing a Brighton forward ahead of the transfer window. Joao Pedro, who has hit double digits for goals this term, has drawn the interest of Chelsea and Liverpool in addition to the Gunners. This is according to The Telegraph, who confirmed all three clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his services.

All three sides are aiming to strengthen their respective attacks this summer and have identified the former Watford man as a potential target. Since joining from Watford in the summer of 2023, Pedro has amassed a respectable tally of 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 games for the Seagulls. After netting 20 goals last season, the forward has had a less productive campaign this term. He has scored 10 times in all competitions, but his total of 7 assists ensures he will still finish with a strong goal involvement overall.

Pedro’s versatility aligns with Arsenal’s tactical needs

Looking at his profile, Joao Pedro is very versatile. The Brazilian has featured across the frontline for Brighton in his short spell at the club so far. Predominantly a striker, he has also played on the left wing, as a central attacking midfielder and as a second striker. In these roles, he has utilised his impressive ball control to great effect, winning his side three penalties in the Premier League and contributing seven assists in all competitions.

His pace and physical presence mean he is a constant threat in behind opposing defences, something that has been seen regularly this term. Valued in the region of €50-60 million, the Brazilian could represent a smart piece of business for Arsenal, who have shown interest in Pedro for a while.

Pedro seen as a potential complement to new centre-forward

A striker is not the only attacking signing Arsenal are expected to pursue this summer. Bringing in Pedro alongside a more traditional number nine such as Viktor Gyökeres or Benjamin Sesko would provide valuable tactical variation. Pedro’s flexibility would make him an ideal rotation option, adding a different dynamic to the Gunners’ forward line.

He could also slot in seamlessly on the left wing, where his pace and trickery might represent an upgrade on the underperforming Gabriel Martinelli. Interests remain at an early stage, but many supporters will already be imagining what the Brazilian could bring to the squad if a move is secured.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

