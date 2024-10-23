Arsenal are one red card away from equaling unwanted Premier League record

Just this past game week in the Premier League we saw another red card being shown to one of our players this season, this time it was William Saliba who was sent off for an early shower after a pretty blatant foul on Evanilson midway through the first half. Whether it warranted a red is still up for debate within the football community, especially after a similar one went unpunished in the Liverpool v Chelsea just a day later.

The red card extended our record for the most red cards since Arteta took charge midway through the 2019-20 season, with the figure of 18 contributing also to another unwanted record we might soon equal. Arsenal are one red card away from equaling the all time Premier League record for dismissals with the Gunners current tally of 107 being just one away from Everton’s all time tally of 108.

Considering the way we’re going this season, if we don’t improve our discipline then we might even witness ourselves surpassing that tally before the season comes to an end which will spell disaster for our title aspirations this season.

We’ve been subject to a lot of inconsistent refereeing this season and might even blame them for the red cards, but it is without a doubt that our discipline should be an area of concentration for improvement, if we don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot and forfeit our chances of finally making it third time lucky this time around.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal being a red card away from being the joint dirtiest team in the league gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

