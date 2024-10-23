Arsenal are one red card away from equaling unwanted Premier League record

Just this past game week in the Premier League we saw another red card being shown to one of our players this season, this time it was William Saliba who was sent off for an early shower after a pretty blatant foul on Evanilson midway through the first half. Whether it warranted a red is still up for debate within the football community, especially after a similar one went unpunished in the Liverpool v Chelsea just a day later.
The red card extended our record for the most red cards since Arteta took charge midway through the 2019-20 season, with the figure of 18 contributing also to another unwanted record we might soon equal. Arsenal are one red card away from equaling the all time Premier League record for dismissals with the Gunners current tally of 107 being just one away from Everton’s all time tally of 108.
Considering the way we’re going this season, if we don’t improve our discipline then we might even witness ourselves surpassing that tally before the season comes to an end which will spell disaster for our title aspirations this season.
We’ve been subject to a lot of inconsistent refereeing this season and might even blame them for the red cards, but it is without a doubt that our discipline should be an area of concentration for improvement, if we don’t want to shoot ourselves in the foot and forfeit our chances of finally making it third time lucky this time around.
What are your thoughts on Arsenal being a red card away from being the joint dirtiest team in the league gooners?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Don’t worry Kenneth, I’m sure we’ll achieve this before Xmas, maybe even this week🙄.
*laughing sarcastically*
we will break the record for sure, I think the refs have taken seriously our “dark arts” reputation and will keenly check any foul our players commit so we may not get lucky in many decisions they make.
Arsenal against the world.
Arteta needs to instill discipline in the players.
I don’t know but the season is looking like it’s over already, especially with the numerous injuries to key players and if we lose to Liverpool on Sunday.
I hope the tide changes and we put in a long winning streak.
Havertz.
Martinelli. Nwaneri. Jesus.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Gabriel. Kiwior. White.
Raya.
SJ that starting 11 looks like a train wreck waiting to happen. I know we are under manned but Kiwior will panic, White won’t provide any offensive thrust, Jesus will stumble and fall but leave few Liverpool defenders in his wake, while Partey and Harvetz can’t lead the team forward without creative support. It would have to be a real blood and guts effort for Arsenal to secure even a point.
Califiori is a red card waiting to happen plus, if Rice can get a red then anyone else is also liable. Even Reya for time wasting etc. Wouldn’t that be a joke though considering what the northern teams are allowed to get away with.
Well at least if we get two more red cards, we would have won something under Arteta. (And before the Arteta loveys get all steamed up, I know we won an FA Cup under him in his first season).
That seems along time ago now, doesn’t it.
Forget about the three red cards, Arsenal always comes good when our back against the wall.
What a beautiful way to respond starting with a brace on Sunday, hence putting our trophy hunt back in the conversation.
Gunsmoke,
Have you been smoking the wackybacky again.
We’ll be lucky to get 0 against Liverpool.