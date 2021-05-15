Arsenal are prepared to fight Tottenham for Premier League star

Tottenham has become the favourites to sign Fulham loanee, Joachim Andersen, but Arsenal is also keen on landing him.

He has been on loan from Lyon and is expected to initially return to the Ligue 1 side before moving to another team when this campaign finishes.

Although Scott Parker’s team has been relegated from the Premier League, Andersen had stood out among their players.

Arsenal has struggled at the back this season even though they added Gabriel Magalhaes to their team from Lille.

They also have David Luiz, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari to choose from, but the team would need refreshing in the summer.

Luiz will leave and Andersen has been seen as his perfect replacement, according to The Telegraph.

The report says Spurs admire the 24-year-old and they are favourites to sign him for £20m.

However, Arsenal will not allow them to have a free run at signing him.

Spurs need to offload some of their current options before adding a new defender because they currently have five centre-backs.

This could see Arsenal beat them to his signature as it has already been confirmed that Luiz will leave.

Mikel Arteta will be handed a huge transfer kitty again and it would be interesting to see how much they can offer for Andersen.