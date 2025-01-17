Arsenal are preparing to offer a new contract to brilliant teenager

In our game against Tottenham, we witnessed yet again the limitless talent and potential of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

At 18 years of age, he would have been forgiven for letting the occasion get the better of him in what was his first North London derby. This was absolutely not the case, however, as he managed to pocket not just one but two wingers during his time on the pitch.

As ever, he was equally brilliant at progressing play with the ball at his feet, which is becoming an increasingly valuable asset for us. What Gooners would have loved most about his performance came when he was about to leave the pitch. After a bit of shenanigans, as he prepared to depart, the youngster proceeded to pump up the crowd almost victoriously, despite the game being only a few minutes from stoppage time. He is undoubtedly a player destined for the top, and we would be wise to secure his long-term future.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, that is exactly what Arsenal are planning to do in the near future. Romano confirmed that the club is working on a contract proposal for Lewis-Skelly to sign this year.

Arsenal are reportedly very happy with his development, and negotiations for the new deal will soon follow. His performances in this breakout campaign have certainly warranted a new deal, but he must maintain this momentum, as he could become a potential superstar for us in the future.

There is much to be excited about when we see the academy producing talents like Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. Not only does this save the club significant sums of money, but it could also generate substantial revenue if we were ever to sell these players.

Returning to his contract proposal—do you all think the club should wait until the end of the season before offering new terms?

BENJAMIN KENNETH