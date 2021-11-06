“Arsenal are pretty good at this” Pundit discusses Arsenal’s talent production

Finance guru Kieran Maguire has hailed Arsenal for its continuous production of talented players.

The Gunners have emerged as one of the best clubs in terms of talent development in Europe and they currently have the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in their first team.

Both players came through the ranks at the club and they remain two of the best in their age group in Europe.

Arsenal has also sold several players who are making a name for themselves around Europe, including Joe Willock and Serge Gnabry.

Maguire reckons that they have saved over £100m by having Smith Rowe and Saka on their team.

They also make money from players whom they have developed at the club.

He told Football Insider: “There is a phrase, ‘opportunity cost’, which means the money you save but never gets counted.

“Arsenal are pretty good at this. They’ve not generated huge revenue from player sales, but it’s ticking over. They have only brought in £325m since 2013.

“The creation of EPPP allows them to factory farm youth players. Even if they don’t make the first team, they can still provide a useful source of income.

“We are seeing a concentration of talent in some of the bigger clubs, even though many of them don’t go on to have careers at the club.

“They’ve got Saka and Smith Rowe, and that has saved them well over £100m.

“Then there’s the income stream from players such as Willock which you’ll be able to factor in.”

This has been Arsenal’s operating model for a very long time and it is nice to see them get praised for it.

Several other youngsters are still looking to break into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad.

The likes of Miguel Azeez and Charlie Patino might make Arsenal some good money in the future or become established members of their first team.