“Arsenal are probably” Michael Owen reacts to Arsenal v Tottenham draw

Michael Owen believes Arsenal will rue their missed chances during their game against Tottenham after the match ended in a draw.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been confident they would win the match because they had had a good week.

Spurs have also been superb in this campaign and they won the Coach of the Month and Player of the Month in the league last month.

However, Arsenal started the game brightly and threatened to run riot, but they eventually scored just twice, one was an own goal and the other came from a penalty.

Arsenal conceded twice as Spurs ensured they responded each time the Gunners went in front. In the end, Arsenal could not take some of their chances and Owen believes they will be regretting this.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“Arsenal are probably the ones rueing the chances but overall I thought it was a fair result. It was a really good game but I think Tottenham will be the happier with the point – it keeps the momentum building.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

In a tough game like the North London Derby, we had to be even better than we were in the game against PSV to win.

Both clubs know the importance of the game and that is why we struggled to break Spurs down as we would have wanted.

We simply must do better going forward.