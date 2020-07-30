Arsenal are ready with a £13.5 Million offer for teenage sensation

Arsenal are claimed to be ready with a £13.5 Million move for Joelson Fernandes.

The 17 year-old has made his way into Sporting’s plans since the return to action, picking up four first-team appearances from the bench of late, but is yet to register a goal or assist as of yet.

This will not worry Arsenal who are ready to make their move for the youngster, who we have been linked with for a number of months, having followed his progression through the youth ranks.

Fernandes has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, much like many young and exciting Sporting youngsters before him, and the Gunners will be hoping a bid of £13.5 Million will persuade his club to sell, according to TVI24.

The teenage sensation has supposedly rejected a contract offer from his current club, who had hoped to extend his contract beyond 2022 when his current terms will expire, and this could well prove key to his future.

Sporting will not be keen to lose their young asset, who is expected to have a bright future, while allowing to run closer to the end of his contract will also lose their ability to return a fair price.

Arsenal could well pose as an exciting destination for Joelson, given the amount of young players who have been blooded in the first-team in recent seasons, with the likes of Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka both picking up a number of appearances during the current campaign.

He will have a number of rivals for his role however, with Saka, Gabriel Martinelli,Reiss Nelson and Eddie NKetiah all currently vying with their more experienced options for the wide roles at Arsenal.

Could Fernandes be the next big thing to come out of Portugal? Will he relish the chance to join our young and exciting squad?

