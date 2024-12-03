Arsenal are reportedly close to appointing a replacement for Edu Gaspar

The most controversial and surprising piece of news that has come out of the club this season has been the departure of Edu as our Sporting director. He left his role without any bit of hint prior suggesting his time at the club will come to an end, but sadly Edu left us for a “bigger” job.

That decision has left us without a permanent successor to the Brazilian with his assistant Jason Ayto currently tasked with the role temporarily till we find a new person for the job. Our search for that person has gone far and wide throughout Europe if rumours are anything to go by, but according to latest reports we may have found our man.

Foot Mercato recently reported that negotiations between the club and Real Sociedad chief, Roberto Olabe are at an advanced stage with the former goalkeeper and manager now looking the most likely candidate to take over the reigns from Edu at the Emirates. The Spaniard will be leaving Sociedad after staying eight years at the club.

Over the course of this time, he made some really smart signings to help the Basque country side to their first trophy in well over 30 years by lifting the Copa Del Rey in 2021. His efforts in identifying talent was a reason for this and some other successes in his eight year spell, with some of these signings he made now being established superstars like Martin Ødegaard and Alexander Isak.

His arrival will boost our chances of signing the latter and reuniting those two at the club, this is because of (according to reports) the excellent relationship still held between the pair after he brought the player to the club in 2019. The Gunners have been linked even when he was still with Olabe in the Basque country and now that he is at Newcastle, we have still maintained an interest in him. His potential arrival will mean we’ll have a greater chance of finally signing the Swedish hitman.

Would he be a great appointment?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

