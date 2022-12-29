Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a Serie A midfield powerhouse

Arteta is closing in on a Serie A midfield powerhouse: offer on the way?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is arguably one of Europe’s best midfielders; if you haven’t seen what the Serbian midfield magician is doing in Serie A, you should look him up. Googling his stats will no doubt leave you speechless; he has already managed three goals and seven assists from midfield in 14 Serie A games. So, as a Gunner, why should you be concerned about Savic? According to the Express, the Lazio man’s transfer links to Arsenal are stronger than ever.

According to the publication, Arsenal and the 27-year-old’s agent held talks, and for the last few months, Arsenal scouts have been busy doing their homework on whether to bid or not to bid. Now a decision to bid appears to have been made.

With the midfielder only 18 months away from becoming a free agent, Arsenal can sign him for a cheap fee. It’s unclear whether Lazio wants to lose him, but there’s no indication he’ll stay, so accepting a reasonable offer for his services may be prudent.

Ultimately, if Savic joins Arteta’s project, he will have completed the Spaniard’s midfield puzzle and Arteta will have many more top options to choose from depending on the opposition.

Daniel O

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids