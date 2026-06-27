Arsenal are reportedly fans of Liverpool star

Curtis Jones is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, although it remains unclear whether Arsenal could emerge as a realistic destination for the midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Inter Milan have reportedly been working on a deal for the England international since the January transfer window and have now returned in an effort to complete the transfer during the summer. Jones is believed to be open to leaving Liverpool as the club prepares for another rebuild under a new manager.

Arsenal Continue To Monitor Jones

According to TeamTalk, Jones is one of the players Arsenal admire from a rival club, with the Gunners monitoring his development closely over recent months.

Arsenal reportedly view the midfielder as a high-quality option capable of strengthening their squad, although they have not made an official approach and are not currently planning to do so.

Despite that, Jones remains a player who is highly regarded by decision makers at the Emirates Stadium because of his technical ability, versatility and experience in the Premier League.

A move between Liverpool and Arsenal would not be straightforward, however, as Liverpool would likely be reluctant to strengthen one of their direct domestic rivals.

Liverpool Future Still Uncertain

Jones’ future may ultimately depend on the plans of Liverpool’s new manager and the role he is expected to play within the squad moving forward.

The midfielder started Liverpool’s final five matches of last season under Arne Slot, suggesting he could remain an important part of the team despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

If Liverpool decides that Jones remains central to their long-term plans, Arsenal could find it difficult to convince either the club or the player to pursue a move to North London.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, continues to monitor the situation closely as they attempt to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer window closes later this summer.

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