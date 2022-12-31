Arsenal are reportedly in no hurry to sign Youri Tielemans

Will Youri Tielemans ever move to Arsenal?

If you can’t stop reading Arsenal transfer gossip columns, you’ll know that for the last six months, the Gunners have been constantly linked with a move for Youri Tielemans.

Arteta could have added Tielemans to his squad for at least £25 million last summer, but he chose not to.

The winter transfer window will soon open, and as we all know, Arteta is looking for a midfielder other than an attacker. Several midfielders have been linked, but Arsenal remains interested in Tielemans, according to Dean Jones, talking to GiveMeSport.

In fact, Jones reveals the club’s strategy to sign the 25-year-old from Leicester. About Arsenal’s plan, he tells Give Me Sport, “The hunch that I get from speaking to people close to this situation is that Arsenal would prefer to just see this situation play out through January and hope he’s still available at the end of it.”

According to Jones’ comments, I believe that if Tielemans joins, it will be near the January transfer deadline.

Why are the Gunners taking this route? I don’t know, but hopefully, unlike Douglas Luiz’s failed deadline day swoop in the summer, this one works.

Daniel O

