Arsenal are reportedly in talks to replace Ozil with Julian Draxler

Everyone is well aware on the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal, and it would seem that Julian Draxler is in a very similar situation with the French giants PSG. Both players have six months left on their current contracts, and both clubs would ideally prefer to see them leave this month rather than wait until the summer.

It is being reported today by 90min.com that sources have told them that Arsenal are considering Draxler as a replacement for Ozil in the Arsenal squad and talks are ongoing. Their report said……

Arsenal have long been keen on a move for Draxler, having failed to sign him when he swapped Wolfsburg for PSG back in 2017, and they are open to reigniting their interest now that the German has entered the final six months of his contract.

PSG have made it clear that they will not stand in Draxler’s way if he wants to leave the club, and the 27-year-old now is now in talks with a number of clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are interested in offering Draxler a pre-contract ahead of landing him on a free transfer, but the Gunners would also like to bring the German in before the January transfer window comes to a close.

Arsenal have been linked with Draxler over so many years now, but at just 27 he could have many more years at the top of the game if he can regain his form from his days playing in Germany. I am sure he will demand a very high wages if he comes on a free transfer, but if Ozil’s wages are off the books I’m guessing we can afford Draxler…

Would you want to take a chance on Draxler with a free transfer?

  1. Reggie says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    It wouldn’t be a transfer window without the usual Draxler rumour would it.

  2. Kev82 says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Higuain next 😂😂

    1. ArsenalWhy says:
      January 12, 2021 at 4:15 pm

      Hahaha exactly. Every transfer window the same thing.

  3. Sue says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    I wondered how long it’d be…. now for Benzema!!

    1. RSH says:
      January 12, 2021 at 4:37 pm

      M’Vila will surely sign this window as well….

  4. Grandad says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Would prefer Draxler to Willian any day of the week.

    1. jon fox says:
      January 12, 2021 at 4:22 pm

      I’d even prefer my cat to Willian. More life in him and faster moving too.

  5. jon fox says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    I have a better rumour even than this fake one – Ozil is apparently going to sign a new five year contract at Arsenal – how about that folks; do I now win the fake rumour prize then?

    If I do, then I must pay due homage to JA, who gave me massive and consistent competition for that valued prize!

  6. Sue says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    It’s official – Rob Holding has signed a new long-term contract until 2024, with an option for a further year

    1. Ba Elkhirsawy says:
      January 12, 2021 at 4:29 pm

      He deserved it, our best center back at right side with a right foot.

  7. ken1945 says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Excellent news Sue, he deserves it.

  8. RSH says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Quite a throwback transfer rumor haha. Draxler’s time ended when he opted for money and PSG and it was obvious he wouldn’t be able to compete with their world class forwards. Not gonna happen.

  9. ken1945 says:
    January 12, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Draxler :Another player who turned us down and who we, seemingly, want to sign and help regain the form we once wanted him for!!!

