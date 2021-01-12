Arsenal are reportedly in talks to replace Ozil with Julian Draxler

Everyone is well aware on the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal, and it would seem that Julian Draxler is in a very similar situation with the French giants PSG. Both players have six months left on their current contracts, and both clubs would ideally prefer to see them leave this month rather than wait until the summer.

It is being reported today by 90min.com that sources have told them that Arsenal are considering Draxler as a replacement for Ozil in the Arsenal squad and talks are ongoing. Their report said……

Arsenal have long been keen on a move for Draxler, having failed to sign him when he swapped Wolfsburg for PSG back in 2017, and they are open to reigniting their interest now that the German has entered the final six months of his contract. PSG have made it clear that they will not stand in Draxler’s way if he wants to leave the club, and the 27-year-old now is now in talks with a number of clubs across Europe. Arsenal are interested in offering Draxler a pre-contract ahead of landing him on a free transfer, but the Gunners would also like to bring the German in before the January transfer window comes to a close.

Arsenal have been linked with Draxler over so many years now, but at just 27 he could have many more years at the top of the game if he can regain his form from his days playing in Germany. I am sure he will demand a very high wages if he comes on a free transfer, but if Ozil’s wages are off the books I’m guessing we can afford Draxler…

Would you want to take a chance on Draxler with a free transfer?

