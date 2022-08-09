Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Italian international

Since the transfer window opened, every Arsenal fan has been calling for Mikel Arteta to buy another midfielder as either an upgrade on the ageing Granit Xhaka and cover for the often injured Thomas Partey.

Everyone thought that Youri Tielemans was Arteta’s number one target but that is now looking increasingly unlikely as time goes on, but today it is being reported in Italy that the Gunners have entered into talks over the highly-talented Italian international Sandro Tonali.

The Italian journalist Enrico Camelio has revealed on CalcioMercato.it: “Milan and Arsenal met and talked about Tonali.

“The Rossoneri have declared that the midfielder is not transferable, but if a proposal for €55 million (£46.4m) arrives, Milan could sell him and make two purchases”.

Despite being only 22 years old Tonali has already made 11 appearances for his country at senior level, and played 45 games for AC Milan as the won the Serie A trophy, scoring 5 goals along the way.

There is no doubt that Tonali meets Arteta and Edu’s profile of young, extremely promising individuals that have already got extensive experience from a young age and is already a proven trophy winner.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise me if the Gunners pulled this surprise name out of the hat and for the price of £46million, he could be a very shrewd investment if he carries on improving as he is.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

A happy Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids