Arsenal are ridiculous odds to win at Man City

I have been a betting man on and off during my lifetime, and I still occasionally have a little flutter if I think I have found a bet at good odds, especially if I am watching a game of footy.

Well I will certainly be watching Arsenal in tomorrow’s lunchtime game at the Etihad, and of course I will be cheering the Gunners on to get a famous victory away at the Champions.

Yes, you can call me the eternal optimist if you like, considering our recent results against Pep Guardiola’s side. In fact our last 11 League games have resulted in 9 defeats and two draws.

City have actually won the last EIGHT match-ups and Arsenal have only scored once in the last 7, which are extremely scarey stats if you are a Gooner!

So this is why Arsenal are at incredible odds of 12/1 to somehow get a result at the home of the Champions tomorrow. Now I can hardly remember Arsenal being that long odds to win any game and I think it is definitely worth putting a few quid on the Gunners to win at that ridiculous price.

Of course, naysayers will give Arsenal no chance at all after losing our first two games by 2-0 scorelines, but we can all see the mitigating factors that were behind those defeats.

BUT, it is a fact that Arsenal are far more likely to get a result when they are underdogs, and when the whistle blows tomorrow it will come down to 11 players against 11 players and we all know that freak results in the Premier League are actually quite common, and being offered 12/1 in a two-horse race is just too good to resist in my mind.

We have seen Arsenal get most of their players back this week and will have more confidence after their 6-0 demolition of West Brom. I know that Man City beat Norwich 5-0 in their last game too, but I put the Baggies and the Canaries in the same category right now.

But if you look at the other two games that City have played this season, against a better class of team, they lost 1-0 to Leicester in the Community Shield, and 1-0 to Tottenham in their opening League game, so they are far from unbeatable at the moment.

So, not only I am going to bet on Arsenal to win at 12/1, I am also going to have a fiver on the Gunners to win 1-0 at 28/1.

Stranger things have happened!