Arsenal are seriously interested in Juventus forward

Arsenal are serious contenders for the signature of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz this summer, as Mikel Arteta’s side look to add versatility and quality to their attacking line.

With a new centre-forward set to be the club’s top priority, plans are already in place to address the wide areas next, particularly the left flank, where inconsistency from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard has prompted a search for alternatives.

According to Tuttosport, Yildiz has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key targets for the winger role.

Gunners lead the Premier League chase

The report claims Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs who have scouted the Turkish international extensively in recent months. In fact, the Gunners have been monitoring him for over 18 months and reportedly tried to sign him during a previous window, though without success.

Now, with Yildiz’s reputation growing rapidly, Arsenal are said to be the most serious English suitor.

The 20-year-old’s technical ability and versatility make him a particularly appealing option. Comfortable on either wing or in a central attacking role, Yildiz is two-footed, excellent in tight spaces, and possesses standout dribbling skills both out wide and through the middle.

Juventus want to keep him, but Arsenal won’t back off

Yildiz enjoyed a breakout season in 2024–25, scoring 9 goals and providing 6 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. His impact in Turin has been so impressive that Juventus are now keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

But Arsenal are undeterred. The club’s long-standing interest, combined with a clear need for added firepower and creativity out wide, could see them push hard to bring the exciting young forward to North London.

As always, JustArsenal will keep you updated as this one develops.

Benjamin Kenneth

