Arsenal are set to open formal talks with key player over a new contract.

Arsenal are preparing to meet the representatives of Bukayo Saka over a new contract extension. This is according to the BBC and it comes just days after Mikel Arteta hinted at Saka’s potential return to the side after the international break. The England international’s current deal – which he signed in 2022 – is set to expire in 2027 so you can imagine the need to avoid uncertainties in the near future. Despite being out for just under three months, Saka’s importance to the side is unquestionable. Nothing exemplifies this more than the fact that he still ranks in the top two for assists and big chances created in the PL this season, and this is taking into account his current spell on the sidelines.

Looking at the trajectory our campaign went in after he was sidelined, one has to wonder if we could’ve been in a better position with him in the side. It would’ve been most likely the case considering our problems in attack but there’s no point dwelling on what could’ve been. Instead, Gooners should be quietly optimistic about a return in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, in April.

Coming back to his contract, Arsenal will be hopeful for a quick agreement being reached for the extension. Prior to his signing back in 2022, there were interest from the likes of Man City, Liverpool and PSG. I suspect those clubs and a host of others will be watching keenly as the Gunners prepare to open talks.

Gooners should have nothing to worry about in my opinion though, as Saka has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the cause, supporting the players all throughout his injury despite calls for him to go on holiday. That alone should make us very optimistic that an agreement will be reached quickly!

