Arsenal are set to rival Manchester United for exciting midfield prospect in January

If the latest reports are anything to go by, then Arsenal have already started making plans for the January transfer window. The Gunners currently have one of, if not the deepest squads in the Premier League following their exploits this summer. They spent big on eight new recruits during the last transfer window and the beginning of their campaign fully justifies the amount spent.

Arsenal have already navigated what would have been considered a full-blown injury crisis last season, while a number of players remain out. Their level of performance has been consistent irrespective of player availability and that is a very big positive. Despite a very successful summer window, the Gunners are still eyeing up January additions according to the latest reports.

Arsenal and United in transfer battle

As reported by CaughtOffside, Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in a potential deal for Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume in the January 2026 transfer window. The Gunners added Agoume to their January 2025 shopping list and reportedly made a move for the midfielder in the summer but could not get a deal over the line – we were certainly aware that Arsenal had stepped up their interest this summer. Even so, their interest ‘remains active’ and a January move cannot be ruled out.

Arsenal will have to fend off interest from Manchester United, Brighton and a number of other Premier League clubs if they are to land his signature. Due to their limited options in midfield currently, Manchester United will likely make a significant push for the 23-year-old in January, potentially opening up a transfer battle between the two English giants. The player has a release clause of €40 million, but a deal reportedly could be done for cheaper due to Sevilla’s well-documented financial problems.

What Agoume could offer Arsenal

Arsenal have a good amount of depth in midfield, but the Frenchman would still be a fine addition to the middle of the park. The France international has established himself as a key player for Sevilla in recent times, blending pace and power with excellent technical ability in defensive midfield.

Benjamin Kenneth

