Arsenal are signing the cheap options, not the best players

Let me stress just because a player signs on loan does not mean he cannot be a good signing for Arsenal . Nor am I one of these fans who needs to see someone brought for 30 million every window. Yet it’s hard not to feel that we as a club prioritise value over quality.

From a pure business point of view, Cedric is a no brainer. A Portuguese international who knows this League. If he does well, we get him in the summer for nothing. If it doesn’t work out, you have lost nothing because we haven’t paid a fee.

Yet should the priority not be giving this team the best possible chance of finishing 4th or winning the Europa League? Not getting bodies into the squad the cheapest way possible.

In that sense I can understand why the Kroenke family will feel that Edu and Sanllehi are doing a good job, they continue to show you can find value if you look hard enough. That is fine but we are 10th going into February.

That is not acceptable for a club our size. Yet we continue as a fan base to accept standards being lowered.

Our owners should be embarrassed about our League position and insisting that our recruitment team fix this mess.

After months of the world knowing our defence needs improving, do you really think everyone has done the best they can do to give us the best chance of rescuing this season? If you do, then it must be a coincidence that the two signings that you think will bring us back to our old level happen to be loans who you can then buy for a can of coke and a Milky Way.

Would anyone else in the top 6 have this kind of policy? Be honest, if we had to pay 15 million for Cedric would be on our shortlist?

So, he’s literally got a move to the Emirates based on happening to have 6 months left on his deal not because he’s been one of the best full backs in this division.

I stress this is why Arteta got the job, a rookie so grateful for an opportunity he will tolerate this policy. An Allegri would have laughed in the interview hearing this. Didn’t Enrique admitted that lack of ambition put him off the job?

Some gooners point to the revenue we lost by being in the Europa League, our high wage bill and myriad other excuses.

We make loads of money. The wage bill has been slashed. We are owned by a billionaire. If he cared, he could make a side in 10th better.

Some of you are blinded by the improvement under Arteta. It doesn’t change these same group of players have taken us to 10th heading into February.

We used to be mocked for only ever finishing 4th.

As I write this, Man United spent 55 million on a midfielder and want a striker, West Ham are splashing out 20 million on a player from the Championship, Spurs spent 25 million the other day, Inter Milan got Ericksen for 15 million……

Unless we are the only club who lose money, why can they show ambition, but we can’t?

When United wanted a centre back and right back, they got Maguire and Bissaka. Say what you want about Ed Woodward, the Glazers let him spend.

When Liverpool wanted a defender, they got Van Dijk.

Us? We got a defender who never got a start at City and Saints 2nd choice full back. I ask again, do you think that’s the best we can do?

If standards are not high at the top, it trickles down throughout the club. By tolerating it, nothing will change.

So, in July, when you’re forking out another 60 pounds on a shirt, maybe you should question why you’re putting so much money into the club – but the club can only do loans?

Dan Smith