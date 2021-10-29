Arsenal are still nowhere near where we should be – yet…

Occasional Wins are good – but it doesn’t solve anything!

Isn’t it nice that when things are going well, everything seems forgotten or swept under the carpet, at least until the next downfall?

Yes, being an Arsenal fan right now is not all doom and gloom. It is nice that we are on a winning streak and the team seem together, more confident and happier.

Yet I can’t help but think: The club is still nowhere near where it should be!

There are still some players that need to be sold and who need to move on, and there is a hell of a lot more work to do to make this club great again.

This is by no way a disrespecting or negative article. But it is merely stating the facts.

It’s like Covid, we had such a tough time over the last few years and if one day cases are at zero that doesn’t mean the next day it won’t rise. As much as we hope it doesn’t, we are no way out of this pandemic, at least not yet.

So, it is the same with Arsenal and with football. Just because we are on a good streak, everyone seems happy and things are going our way, it doesn’t mean this will continue until the end of the season. As much as we would want it to, I do not think this team is strong enough, YET!

They may prove me wrong and I hope they do.

But, like I have previously said, we cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City and in particular Liverpool, at least not yet.

Of course, it can be argued when we lost to City we were pretty much rock bottom, but would the result have been any different if we weren’t? Realistically I would say no, because they have a much better squad, although it may not have been five goals conceded, and given how we swept Spurs aside well you just never know.

We have tougher games to come with the main standout being Liverpool. If we get a result against them then maybe it can be argued we are on some way to being the team that Arteta was brought in to create.

But until then, although a win is a win and although things are positive, let’s not all sweep it until the carpet until the next fall from grace, let’s be realistic while still getting behind our team, yet acknowledging we have lot more work to do if we want to be champions again.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_