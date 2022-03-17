Arsenal are still a long way away from challenging for major honours

When Arsenal finished 4th, they celebrated in the dressing room, sharing photos with social media.
Piers Morgan mocked the celebrations as ‘part of the problem with this club, Man United would never commend such an achievement’.
Even our own player Szczesny admitted, ‘We celebrated like we won the Championship, which was a bit weird when you consider our ambitions at the start of the season.’
That was in 2013! 9 years ago!
When you consider how our players now react to beating Wolves, it’s fair to say that in a decade we went round a long roundabout and ended up back at the same destination.
Whatever the result on Wednesday It wasn’t going to dramatically alter our hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Our destiny remains in our own hands and those below us who have played more games have shown nothing to suggest they can put any kind of consistent sequence of results together.
Yet to be a big club you have to think like one.
A big club shouldn’t tolerate how far we have fallen behind the likes of Liverpool.
Either Gooners are too young to remember when Arsene Wenger was mocked for ‘only’ finishing 4th or our fanbase have been worn down into accepting the bare minimum.
I read an article earlier in the week about how Arsenal are now a team who are unlucky to lose to Man City and Liverpool.
Which is …. a lie !
We lost 5-0 at the Etihad, 4-0 at Anfield.
In 4 encounters with Jurgen Klopp’s team this campaign, we still haven’t scored.
Yet we pat ourselves on the back for one time against the Champions when we led for a while.
Like some supporters will now hide behind the fact we held Liverpool till after half time.
It’s like fans who are meant to love Arsenal are patronising us inadvertently.
It’s okay to be in a moment of our history where we acknowledge the top two in the division are better than us. It’s never okay to accept it.
The Gunners used to be renowned for, if nothing else, being able to make chances. The moment we went behind against Liverpool, you never felt like an equalizer was realistic.
The fact that Arteta is bringing on Eddie Nketiah for Lacazette sums up our lack of fire power and again begs the question why we gave Aubameyang to Barcelona?
It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that two strikers out of contract in the summer are not prolific when the evidence was there to see in the first half of the campaign.
Wolverhampton, Brentford, Leicester, and Watford are fixtures we should be winning. The true test is getting over the line in the big games when the pressure is on.
Anfield, Old Trafford, Etihad, Chelsea at home, the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup third round, too many times this group of players don’t show up.
Which makes sense, we have the youngest squad in the topflight and it would be understandable if they lack the mentality to handle the big moments. We simply lack the leadership in key moments of matches.
Yet with a trip to the Lane and the Bridge still on the horizon and United coming to the Emirates, Arsenal might still have to handle squeaky bum time to fulfil their aspirations.
It’s not the manager or players fault about how low Arsenal’s expectations have fallen. Whatever happens there has been progress this season.
Yet Liverpool again reminded us that we are a long way away from challenging for the title.
For the third time this year they beat us comfortably. That should never be accepted at Arsenal.
In 2013 we used finishing 4th as a blanket to cover our eyes from reality. The reality being that we were no longer fighting for the major honours.
A decade later, let’s not make the same mistake.
Both the two goals were from Left side of the pitch.. Had Tomayasu been there, i think the result will be different.. Cedric did not give enough help to Saka and hence Saka could not penetrate Liverpool defence. Cedric didn’t even do enough in defence as well..
Well, if you look at Gabriel and White in the second goal, you might wonder what the hell were they thinking? They’re definitely not defending.
@DaJuhi
Exactly. But everyone wants to blame Saka for the second goal…
@NY_Gunner,
Yes, it was foolish of him in the first place but the defending on the attack was very sloppy. Gabriel lets his man run past him and White, I don’t know what he’s trying to block? If I know anything from football its that you always block the cross angle right where the goalkeeper can’t reach to intercept. If the cross is directed back, in the “2nd wave”, then its someone else’s responsibility.
Clear progress so far, so clear to see.
We could’ve won that game if we had a proper striker. With how balanced and amazing the boys are, they need one signig that will complete the puzzle. Our own Van Djik sort of signing, but has to be a striker.
It’s so mad how every player Arteta kept in the team all have improved massively and everyone’s contributing this season.
Cedric struggled but he’s been amazing deputising for Tomiyasu.
Ben White, can’t believe the absolute balls he has.
I’ve kept quiet about him but his performance yesterday was solid, and he has my stamp too.
Xhaka also had one of his best games yesterday, aside failing two or three passes, he won all duels and was hardly dispossessed yesterday.
I wanted to see grit and fight, and I saw it yesterday.
Let’s pick up and continue from where we left, starting with Aston Villa this weekend.
Beating lower teams on the log plus taking points by a win or draw from manure and spuds will give us top four,we’ll go from there next campaign.
I disagree that we are a long way off. We outplayed both Liverpool and Man City this season, despite not winning (and please don’t read this as an excuse). We are playing some beautiful football and look balanced in all areas of the pitch. If this summer Mikel and Edu can equal the excellent decision-making they made last summer, we will be competing with the best teams in the world again. Very big summer coming up.
Over the 4 games how did we outplay Liverpool when conceding 8 goals and scoring 0?
@Daniel
RealTalk…
Yeah and I wouldn’t outplaying City for 45 minutes that big of a deal since it was their 3rd game in 6 days. And we still ended up losing. So far this season against the big boys its:
City, 0 points out of 6, 1 goal scored
Pool, 0 points out of 6, 0 goals scored
Chelsea, 0 points out of 3, 0 goals scored
United, 0 points out of 3, 2 goals scored
Spurs, 3 points out of 3, 3 goals scored
Total points 3/21. 6 goals scored, 20 conceded.
That record is nothing to be optimistic about..
And we are where we are because we’ve been very good against the “smaller teams”. Thats very good but we need to win United at home and not lose to Spurs in a months time. Can we do that?
Exactly!! We’re not “a long way from challenging” at all, but we are not really going to be in with much of a chance of winning the PL without some major team upgrades and top cover on the bench. I’d say that we are a worthy fourth place team right now.
Yes, but we’re slowly making progress.
As for Aubameyang, he was obviously not motivated enough to work his socks off for us and not fit into Arteta’s system. You don’t have to bring our ex-striker into your articles, because we shouldn’t cry over spilled milk
I know we should’ve at least loaned a CF in January, but we either couldn’t make the deal or chose not to do it. Let’s see whether Nketiah has become better or not at the Villa Park and let’s keep moving forward
Our major problem is inexperience, the players are young and lacking the experience to handle big games, we have lost home and away to Man city and Liverpool and we may lose to Man U and Chelsea at home to sure doubters that we are still not good enough.
Another problem is the coach, as much as every pundit want to make us believe that Arteta is a good coach, he is not a good manager, you can’t succeed as a coach if you can’t manage players.
Human management is always fundamental in any management be it football or business.
Maradona was not the most behaved player in the world, Eric cantona was not, Nicolas Anelca was not, even Thierry Henry was not, if you are not able to bring out the best in your players then you are not good enough.
I am not asking for Arteta to be sacked but he must change his relationship with players.
The same Aubumeyang he gave away has proved him wrong by scoring consistently.
W Io lliam Seliba is doing better than some of his defenders, Guidozi has proved him wrong, you can’t continue to give away talents and replace them with downgrades and except you succeed
I thought White should have done better at closing down Robertson before that cross to Firmino for the second goal. But, generally Arsenal gave a good fight against the best team in Europe. Just a few more quality players to strengthen squad and depth. Arsenal needs a quality striker, creative and defensive midfielders.
We are close to 4th spot yes but a long way off winning the league.
We’ve regressed so far that some progess seems like a lot…which is not to say we haven’t progessed because we have in recent times but you have to ask yourself….”what are considering as the base measurement”.
Are you measuring from 6 months ago, a year, 5 years, 15 years ago?
We could start with state of our club in November 2019.
After several years on a negative trend with a very toxic environment, Emery got sacked after the worst run of results in 27 years. I don’t blame Emery but for me this was rock bottom.
Probably the darkest moment for med since becoming an Arsenal fan in 1971 🔴⚪️
There’s a reason why we haven’t won the league since 2004. We can expect whatever we want but but it’s not realistic and it hasn’t been realistic for many years.
We are competing against clubs with more resources than us which makes it very complicated. More or less all the big leagues in Europe are predictable some more than others. It’s more or less the same group of teams winning the league year after year.
Since we won the league in 2004, Chelsea has won the league 5 times, ManUnited 5 times, ManCity 5 times, Leicester 1 time, and Liverpool 1 time. This season Liverpool or ManCity will win the league, if ManCity manage to do it they will be the only team with 6 league titles since 2004.
Yes we are a big club behind a few others and to win the best league in the World we will have to exceed almost everything we have done before. FA’s multi billion media deals, and the new very rich club owners from the oil industry, have changed the competition completely 🔴⚪️
So we shouldn’t be happy if we finish 4th Dan?
Spot on!
Some of us have unrealistic expectations. All of us want Arsenal to be successful but the Premier League is the best league in the World and the competition is tremendous
Arsenal has been a regular top team two times in the history, during the 30s and during Wenger’s tenure. Nothing is good enough for our pathetic so-called fan base🔴⚪️
Yeah of course in terms of well done to manager and players
But we should ask how we have got to 2022 and fans are proud after losses to Liverpool and Man City
What would you say if a man U or spurs fans wrote we outplayed Liverpool and City this season when we scored once in 6 fixtures conceding 13!
I would take a deep breath and try to analyse our situation and our directions.
We came from deep sh*t a few years ago and we are starting to compete again. I’m not satisfied, but I’m more optimistic about our future. We have the youngest team in the league with huge potential to get better and I’m sure that we are moving in the right direction.
My expectations this season is top six and I expect us to get better next season.
I’m sorry I’m not sure what you are saying there Dan?
As a fan I am happy when Arsenal score, when we win, when we do well and obviously when we win trophies, were you not happy when we won the FA Cup a couple of years ago, or were you unhappy because we didn’t win the League that year?
In 2004 we lost an important Champions League tie against Chelsea (the start of their dominance over us) but went on to win the League unbeaten were you not proud then because the Champions League is considered bigger than the English League?
Of course I want us to challenge for top trophies and I don’t believe we are as far away as you seem to think but I’m still going to enjoy any success we get, however relative
Spot on FF 👍👍
@ Dan, you are talking about football as if it was maths, this season, Manu has lost home and away to city and probably to liv( soon) even with all the money they have spent after sir Ferguson, it took klopp 4-5 seasons to start winning trophies for liv, with all the resources Tuchel have, he has never won anything in england ( was very fortunate about European league), we still have some players that are needed to leave and buy some quality players. This is just Arteta 2nd full seasons and he is still sorting out to loan or sell some players like(Dhaka, lacca, Nnketia, Cedric, Leno, etc ) and replace them with an upgrade……
That fabian ruiz guy arteta is eyeing is the real deal,he has the quality to make defence splitting passes which xhaka lacks but i pray he buys into our project cos i think he’s looking for a move to madrid or paris.
The fact is, we are many points behind Liverpool and City, but we are not so far behind Chelsea, and we are ahead of Spurs and Man U.
We have more points in the league than we have had for about 10 years, so we are obviously progressing.
Spot on Anders!
Besides, we have a very young team with huge potential to get better. I believe in this process building a quality team with young talented players, that can grow together and build strong relations.
@AndersS
We’re also only playing 1 match a week. When was the last time that happened…?
We have also lacking squad depth which we will address in the next window. We are in a rebuilding process which is not finished.
Against City we lost but we were ahead and played some great football, 1st leg of the cup 0-0 at Anfield and played really well, last night we played super and if Øde scores that chance it’s a different outcome.
I do acknowledge the away 4 & 5 -0 defeats in the league were not great but these are established title challengers for the last 4years between them and get stronger each window where as we have a new, very young squad, who are starting to perform at a level we can build on.
This summer we will be spending money that is for sure and a new goal scorer and a dominate midfielder will be brought in. We are not guaranteed Top4 and tbh the fact that we are in 4th at this stage of the season shows the improvements. We all can even see the style of play Mikel is trying to implement
Liverpool have a great SQUAD not just a starting 11 being built over years, where as we are building from the start of the last summer window. Give us a couple more windows and we will have a squad capable of competing.
If we manage to get in 4 or 5 top young players in the summer we will be alot closer come next May.
@Sean
Beautiful reading Sean, you made me a bit sentimental now 😉
What we are going through now is something similar to what is called time compression diseconomy, where no matter the amount of money spent we will fail to catch up to established teams within a season. I think it is gonna take two seasons maybe to become a proper competing force, mainly because footballers arent timeless. They grow old, teams have to restructure, coaches leave or get sacked. Right now Dan Arsenal is far from competing for top honors and that we can also see from the matches. But we can see a gradual upward curve of improvement.
Truth is we may be miles away from challenging for the title but everything is there for top 4. First things first, see if Arteta can get us CL football. If he cant, questions need answering. If he can then that is the first bit of progress for many years. Get us it and we have physically made progress, not get it and it is all smoke and mirrors. 4th is our goal, the rest we have to improve a lot more for. Our football at times is very naive and that has nothing to do with the players but the way we play. Our football is functional not dynamic or ground breaking and we dont always do the basics right either. Lets see if we get 4th and then we can judge the progress.