Arsenal are still missing the big personality to challenge for the title

Why we still need a big personality
by Vinod
That was a great start as expected by most Arsenal fans, we actually have a nice fixture list to have a great start to the season. I believe Arsenal will without doubt have a podium finish with question marks on who are the teams going down the ranks.
I am safely going to say Man Utd are out of top 3, Chelsea don’t have a proper forward, if they can get one maybe they can fight. But this is a huge call. Liverpool to finish below Arsenal. I am not saying this because of the two results. It’s because of the void left by Mane and he was their talisman and questions over Nunez able to impact just as much, their best left winger is Luis Diaz who is average, and they only have one world class midfielder in Fabinho. And I believe Klopp will eventually blow up after a period of success just like he did at Dortmund, similar to Mourinho.
So we have to say it is down to us, Manchester City and Tottenham. As much as I hate it, they are the only other side left and they are pretty strong too unfortunately and have a really competitive manager. Now what scares me the most is Tottenham finishing above us in the table and rallying around the city. As much as I am confident in my team, but we lack a big intimidating personality upfront. Teams are scared of Kane and Son. Man City have Haaland, De Bruyne. These people strike fear in the opponents and kill them mentally even before the game has started. We don’t have that. For winning a title we need that fear factor.
So as things stand we would think Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal in that order. We certainly don’t want that and we need someone who the opponents are scared to look him in the eye. I’m not talking about talent wise, which would be a given, but we need a big personality to tip Tottenham or even Manchester City for the title. If we fail to bring in such a player I’ll be really disappointed….
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Many people won’t agree with this theory, but it’s quite reasonable considering our recent record of trophy won.
We were on 9years drought, signed a world class Ozil, we ended up winning a trophy.
Followed by Sanchez.
Our last trophy was won my a world class Auba at the time.
This are the kind of thing they bring to the team weather you like it or not.
We just need to find the balance on when to keep them and when to let them go.
I remember united last EPL league was won by Vanpersie during his prime after turning to world class under us.
Hence I don’t see us winning a trophy soon apart from Europa.
Liverpool have started to take cups serious unlike before, and winning it last year shows they might want to focus on it this season as well, especially if their team are not doing quite good on the league which makes our chances of winning cup slim.
As Kaay says above, your theory is actually reasonable and I can see why. But I believe that Liverpool will finish above us. Same with Tottenham and Chelsea. I’m not being negative, just what I see. I’m predicting a 5th place finish for Arsenal. Moreover, I’m not going to make the same mistake I made last season, judging the season by the first three matches. We are known to be inconsistent and one or two bad performances, and fams’ opinions will change dramatically. Until the season has gone at least halfway through, I won’t be predicting anything. I’m waiting to see how consistent we can be. This is Arsenal
Ronaldo is a big personality.Are you advocating we go after some prima donna like him who is a disruptive influence within the dressing room and is in playing terms, past his best.We have at last a team who all appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet, and apart from an athletic presence in central midfield, we do not need any more recruits this season.
I quite disagree Grandad. While I do not want Ronaldo anywhere close to the Emirates, he would have been a potent title decider if Man Utd squad played to even half their potential. Also, apart from our back five, our squad depth in other positions isn’t exactly screaming quality
I totally agree with you and I am not advocating for big personality.
I just point out what big personality could do at times and we have seen it happened with our team.
Ole was doing well before they signed Ronaldo, but he couldn’t deliver a single trophy.
No matter how well we do and the transformation, trophy would be the major success.
Spurs have finished above us 7 years in a row, but no trophy.
Soon People won’t judge us base on salary we pay for players, or the transformation, or the youngest team but what we deliver with all those. Which is trophy. It’s only thing the rival club would be interested in.
Our remaining transfer business should be Tying down saka and Saliba to new contracts ,maybe a new CM as a bonus .
Arteta as already shown he can not work with big personality’s or players with abit of ego ,so I cannot see that happening.
Dk You have been peddling this weird opinion of yours about MA FOR AGES.
ITS ABOUT TIME YOU CEASED MAKING A FOOL OF YOURSELF WITH THE HUGE MAJORITY, WHO SEE WHAT YOU REFUSE TO SEE , WHICH IS THAT MA is doing a fine job and has NO PROBLEMS WITH MAN MANAGEMENT.
QUITE THE OPPOSITE !
Anintersting take on things by Voinod I do nor share his penchant for a huge personality and see this as somtimes eg Ronaldo, or Pogba, being a regreesive step inwhat is aTEAM game.
Moreover, what I LIKE A GREAT DEAL ABOUT HOW MA IS SHAPING OUR SQUAD IS THAT WE NOW HAVE NO PRIMA DONNAS AT ALL.
NO PLAYER BIGGER THAN THE TEAM, EG OZIL, at least in HIS head, as he thought he was far too good to put in the 100% effort that ALL players need.
So no Vinod, I DISAGREE WITH YOUR TAKE ON A SINGLE HUGE PERSONALITY AND PREFER A TEAM FULL OF THEM! After all, we have MANY HUGE PERSONALITIES RIGHT NOW AND ARE GETTING THE BENEFITS FROM THAT!
Who agrees with me and who with Vinod on THIS point?
Why do you assume Klopp is going to blow up?? You have forgotten that the likes of Diaz and Nunez haven’t even come to the party yet and they have Jota. When all these players click Liverpool is capable of wining the league and if not the UCL and other cups. Klopp is not a perfectionist, like Wenger he can get the best out of players and that has been shown in several Liverpool victories. He can use average or great players very well.