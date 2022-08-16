Arsenal are still missing the big personality to challenge for the title

That was a great start as expected by most Arsenal fans, we actually have a nice fixture list to have a great start to the season. I believe Arsenal will without doubt have a podium finish with question marks on who are the teams going down the ranks.

I am safely going to say Man Utd are out of top 3, Chelsea don’t have a proper forward, if they can get one maybe they can fight. But this is a huge call. Liverpool to finish below Arsenal. I am not saying this because of the two results. It’s because of the void left by Mane and he was their talisman and questions over Nunez able to impact just as much, their best left winger is Luis Diaz who is average, and they only have one world class midfielder in Fabinho. And I believe Klopp will eventually blow up after a period of success just like he did at Dortmund, similar to Mourinho.

So we have to say it is down to us, Manchester City and Tottenham. As much as I hate it, they are the only other side left and they are pretty strong too unfortunately and have a really competitive manager. Now what scares me the most is Tottenham finishing above us in the table and rallying around the city. As much as I am confident in my team, but we lack a big intimidating personality upfront. Teams are scared of Kane and Son. Man City have Haaland, De Bruyne. These people strike fear in the opponents and kill them mentally even before the game has started. We don’t have that. For winning a title we need that fear factor.

So as things stand we would think Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal in that order. We certainly don’t want that and we need someone who the opponents are scared to look him in the eye. I’m not talking about talent wise, which would be a given, but we need a big personality to tip Tottenham or even Manchester City for the title. If we fail to bring in such a player I’ll be really disappointed….

Guest Post from Vinod