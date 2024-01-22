Arsenal are struggling in attack. Who could solve the scoring problems?

One thing is sure – Arsenal has a great squad – however, the team seems to be missing something. Something essential. The Gunners have only managed to score a single goal from their last 61 shots. before the game against Palace This is an absolute tragedy and something that will have to change in the very near future. If Mikel Arteta is going to look for reinforcements in the market, attack has to be a priority. Nketiah won’t save him, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz obviously won’t either.

Scoring goals – that’s what it is about – and Arsenal are not!

It is true that Gabriel Jesus has joined in and is performing well – but is not scoring goals! He scored 11 in 26 games last year. Not bad, but those aren’t the numbers of the Premier League’s greatest marksmen. When he was injured, Nketiah filled in for him with 4 goals.

Honestly – even the last year wasn’t exactly great. This season is even worse. Nketiah has scored 5 goals, Jesus has scored only 3 goals. Kai Havertz has come in, he’s seen games, he’s getting chances, but no scoring. The FA Cup game against Liverpool from the beginning of January was a wonderful proof that Havertz will never be a marksman. He’s ruined at least 2 goals. Arsenal has scored just one goal from their last 61 shots. Bukayo Saka was responsible for it against Fulham. A striker is simply a necessity for Arsenal. But it’s going to be a problem. Marksmen need to avoid breaking financial fair-play, and the only way to do that is without expensive reinforcements.

Marksman wanted – badly!

Who could enforce the team? Serhou Guirassy seems like the most probable option. This Mali international may not be available now because of AFCON, but he is for the most important phase of the season. He has a €17.5 million exit clause in his contract with Stuttgart. Arsenal could get away with that. Guirassy scored as many goals as Jesus last season, but this season he has outdone himself after the first 7 games. He’s in incredible form and his exit clause makes him a really good target for big clubs. There is interest from England in particular.

But he has no Premier League experience. Ivan Toney has that. But he refused to leave at the end of his sentence. He’s staying at Brentford. But there’s Roberto Firmino. He’s not doing well at Al-Ahli and he’s not happy about that. Arsenal could do with a six-month loan. It would be a really shaky transfer considering Firmino parted ways with Liverpool as a legend in the summer. He is not a marksman though. His career highest score is 16 Bundesliga goals. That’s not what Arsenal need, nor is Pedro Neto, who is also being speculated about.