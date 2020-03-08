Arsenal are surely going to miss Lucas Torreira in the race for Europe

Is this the end of the season for Lucas Torriera? by Lagos Gooner

Hello Friends. Hope we enjoyed our game against West Ham yesterday? Well, I did and I hope to enjoy more games from our boys till the end of this season. Poor Lucas Torriera could not play in that game because he is seriously injured! I feel bad for our South American who plays with his heart and has the attributes to be a world class midfielder. When will our players stop getting injured on a weekly basis?

One Arsenal player who I know has the potential to be a world class player is Lucas. He is not so blessed with good height but knows how to put his stout stature to good use. He is fast, has an eye for goal and knows how to position himself for scoring chances. He is also good at stopping attacks from the opponents. His work rate is awesome and we are surely going to miss him till he gets back.

Something tells me he may have played his last game for Arsenal this season as reports on his injury does not look encouraging. If he can still get back and play again this season, good for him but if not, too bad.

With the way our team is improving, another midfielder might use this injury situation as an opportunity to lay claim to spot in the first team. The bad thing about nasty injuries is that it disrupts the flow of the player, makes him redundant for a while, opens up his space to be taken by another player and virtually makes it impossible to get back straight into the first team; he has to work hard to displace whoever took up his space while he was injured, especially when his replacement has done well. What a bad way of paying a player who plays with his heart.

In his absence, we have enough players to cover up; we have Guendouzi, we have Xhaka, we have Niles and of course, we have Ceballos. Yes, all these players can do a good job if called upon to, but we still want our Lucas back.

Well, we have found ourselves in this situation and it is such an unfortunate one but I believe Lucas is a strong player and will be eagerly working his own back to full fitness. He will be motivated by the fact that in his absence, the team held on to the dream of qualifying for Europe next season, hopefully. Get well soon Lucas and come back and take your spot in the team. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua.