Arsenal are surely just one small change from being the best team in the world

Is Arsenal just one step away from being the best there is? A top team needs to be strong defensively, in midfield, and in attack.

Amidst all the unconvincing results in the last 8 league games, our Gunners are currently one of the best defensively; they’re strong in midfield, but there’s an issue with the attack.

We lack strength and are not as formidable in the final third. Our attack is not generating anywhere near enough shots, and that has to change. Part of it is tactical; part of it is individual.

Signing a top striker and a left winger could potentially resolve our issues, but it may not be the sole solution. You could replace Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, but the problem would still persist.

In addition to the individual struggles, we need to encourage coach Arteta to be bold in his tactical decisions.

With Thomas Partey in midfield, Arsenal is likely to emerge victorious. Six of our eight league wins have come with the Ghanaian international in midfield; we’re definitely a better team with him there. He plays those incisive passes that Rice doesn’t, contributing to the attack from midfield.

Other than introducing someone like Partey in midfield, it is about time we start shooting more. We’re having a lot of touches in the box, but a lack of shots prevents us from taking advantage of our opponents and ultimately leads to fewer goals.

If you’re not taking those shots, it’s inevitable that you’ll go four games without scoring from open play.

If Arsenal can just find a balance between their attack, midfield, and defence, no one is stopping them. They could be quite unbeatable, which is bad news, but of course not for us.

If the our Arsenal attack clicks, surely this could be our season.

Peter Rix

