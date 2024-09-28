“Arsenal are the favourites” says Bayern Munich boss on Women’s Champions League draw

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Lynn Wilms of VfL Wolfsburg falls to the floor after being challenged by Lina Hurtig of Arsenal during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After a one-year hiatus, Arsenal has returned to UEFA Women’s Champions League football. After finishing third in the league last season, Arsenal needed to go through the Champions League qualifiers. In the qualifiers the North Londoners needed to beat Rangers, Rosenberg, and BK Hacken to go to the 2024-25 UWCL group stages. And they did so.

Well the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw took place on Friday, and Arsenal Women learnt who their opponents were. They will face Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Valarenga in the group round. There has been plenty of reaction to the draw, but Gooners would want to hear what Bayern Women’s head coach, Alexander Straus, has to say about being drawn in the same group as Arsenal, Juventus, and Valarenga. He concedes Arsenal are the favourites in that group, but believes they can beat them like they did at home in 2022.

“For me, Arsenal are the favourite in the group, but we’ve been able to beat them at home before and are now better than two years ago. Juventus will also be a hard fight. Now we’ll focus on what we can control. And draws aren’t a part of luck,” said Alexander Straus on their #UWCL group opponents.

It’s excellent that our Gunner Women are considered favourites. Though Bayern may believe they can achieve a result against us, they must realise that this isn’t the Arsenal side they beat 1-0 (before our girls went on to thrash them 2-0 at the Emirates stadium) in the UWCL quarter-finals 2022-23. Our Gunners then went out in the semi-finals, losing to 2-3 to Wolfsburg in front of a sold-out Emirates.

Arsenal’s addition of excellent players in the summer of 2023, last winter, and this summer has transformed the club into a dangerous team capable of competing with European heavyweights.

2024/25 group stage draw

Group A: Lyon. Wolfsburg. Roma. Galatasaray.

Group B: Chelsea. Real Madrid. Twente. Celtic.

Group C: Bayern Munich. Arsenal. Juventus. Valerenga.

Group D: Barcelona. Manchester City. St. Pölten. Hammarby.

Are you ready for late nights under the lights at the Emirates Gooners?

Tickets for all three of Arsenal’s home UWCL group stage games will go on sale from today, Saturday 28th September. Full ticket info on arsenal.com.

That said with Arsenal Women being seen as the favourites in their Champions League group; do you believe they can live up to this expectations, and go all the way this year?

COYGW!

Michelle M

