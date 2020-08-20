Arsenal are the ‘only’ club to have lodged offer for CL semi-finalist

Arsenal are the only club to have tabled an offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar at present.

His current club’s owner has confirmed that Aouar may leave this summer as he looks to raise funds following the Coronavirus pandemic, which left his side not only missing out on a large chunk of their league schedule, but also ended their hopes of climbing up the table in the European places.

They will be a huge loss to the European competitions, especially given their extended run in this season’s elite edition, eliminating Manchester City on their way to the semi-final, and will more than likely boast losing tothe winners of the competition, Bayern Munich.

With only domestic action on the horizon for next season, you could understand why some players would be considering their futures, and Aouar is very much on the radar of a number of clubs after a number of consistent displays.

The 22 year-old is claimed to be of interest to Manchester City and Juventus, but Matt Spiro is citing L’Equipe in stating that Arsenal are the only club to have lodged an offer, supposedly including a cash-plus Matteo Guendouzi deal.

Lyon expect to sell Houssem Aouar this summer, according to L'Equipe, but only offer they've received so far has come from #Arsenal. Arteta a big fan, Edu in contact with Lyon sporting director Juninho. Lyon haven't responded to offer of € & Guendouzi. #MCFC #Juventus also keen — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) August 20, 2020

With uncertainty over the possibility of signing Dani Ceballos this summer, we could well be able to land a much more creative talent in Aouar, but we remain far from a deal at present.

Things could begin to materialise in the near future following his club’s elimination from the Champions League, although how much time they will be given before their new league campaign starts may be very little, their opening tie against Dijon scheduled in for next Friday.

Could Arsenal really land a star like Aouar unchallenged?

