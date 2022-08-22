Arsenal are TOP of the League ALONE! Let’s really enjoy it while it lasts…

Arsenal are top of the League! by Konstantin Mitov

It’s amazing to welcome you again lovely Arsenal people. If you are not happy as an Arsenal fan at this moment, there is something wrong with you. We are top of the league, ALONE. And you know me already, I’m always weary, always ‘negative’ according to some, but if there ever was a hype train, I’d not just ride, I’d be the freaking driver!

I took a screenshot with us sitting pretty at the top, knowing full well the league has barely started, because the transformation of fortunes compared to 12 months ago, when I had some of the worst times of my life going through a hard breakup, health issues and personal problems and after 3 games Arsenal were bottom and I was footbally dead inside.

And I’m in no way saying we’re winning the league or even making the god blessed top 4, because we lost our first 3 games last year and still had CL in our own hands till the 37th round. The season is far from over, but what I’m saying is enjoy the moment for what it is, because it can change so quickly.

On Saturday, especially the first half performance against Bournemouth was honestly comfortable and brilliant. Jesus going past 3 players like prime R9, Saliba scoring with his left foot like prime Messi and overall, some spectacular football. Then in the second half I was a little annoyed that we’re not controlling the game or smashing them for 5-6-7.

After watching the Sunday games, I couldn’t be happier with our performance. Winning games in the premier league is so hard. If you are off for 5 minutes, you’re easily finding yourself in huge trouble.

One mistake from Mendy and Chelsea were battered by Leeds. They are so desperate for a striker; they are looking at Auba at 33. Their fans say we need 5-6 good players. United sitting in the relegation zone need players, even Liverpool need a midfielder right now. The demand is incredibly high, and the supply is hard to find.

And premier league clubs are very rich. Notts Forest are the biggest spenders signing like 15 players, after coming from the championship, without even a shirt sponsor. Every team can buy a very good player. Back in the day when Arsenal were tussling United for league titles, the gap in quality between us and the bottom half of the league teams was massive.

This season we’ve added Zinchenko and Jesus and brought back Saliba – 3 players who straight out upgrade our starting 11. That’s a massive upgrade. Brendan Rodgers said it before we played Leicester, we’ve moved up a level and it’s true.

That Jesus goal last year, or his run for our opener in Bournemouth is something neither Auba nor Laca, nor Eddie have in them. Zinchenko has been labelled one of the best technically player in Man City, by his former teammates.

And Saliba is just class. I just hope we tie him, Saka and Martinelli to new deals. And again, other teams notice what’s going on at the Emirates. I hear Chelsea, Man UTD, Liverpool, City and spurs fans be salty against us, but that is because they see something is happening and they are worried.

Having said all that, modern day football is one bad result away from a crisis and throwing us back to ‘same old Arsenal and we’re yet to see how we react to going a goal down or facing a proper team like City and Liverpool and we have to prove that we’re ready.

It’s also true that the drop of quality between our starting 11 and subs in some positions is huge. An injury to Partey and our midfield I dropping a level or even 2. Eddie is nowhere near Jesus’ quality. Ben White is not a right back and Tomi”s injury record is poor, but I don’t think we’ll sign more than one more player at best. And that’s most likely a winger, with Pepe on his way out.

That’s said, so far, we’ve won our first 3 games, the only team to do so, and the games aren’t as easy as they look. I just hope the team manages to keep a level head and we can win the next 2 games. They are at home, the opposition is favourable and if we go to old Trafford with 15/15 points, my god!!!

Konstantin

