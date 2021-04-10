Arsenal are unprepared and Sheffield Utd are playing for their futures

Although it looks on paper that Arsenal should easily beat Sheffield Utd, but as we all know, form means nothing this season in the Premier League.
Sheffield United may be rock bottom of the EPL, but they rarely get hammered and over half their games have been decided by just a single goal, usually in favour of their opponents but they did beat Aston Villa by 1-0 last month.
We must also consider that Arsenal just played a very disappointing game on Thursday, while Sheffield have had a full week to train for this. Mikel Arteta was asked what he expected against Sheffield, and he replied: “What they do every week. A team that has a big commitment, a team that fights in every single game which is not easy for the opponent, and we will face a difficult game again. We have no time to recover or prepare for the game, so we know what we are going to be facing.”
And you may think that Sheffield have nothing to play for, considering that they only have 14 points, and are a massive 15 pooints from safety, but according to their caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom all the players are now fighting for their future. “Everyone, the young lads included, they have to remember that they’re being watched by whoever is going to be in charge of them going forward,” Heckingbottom said. “If you are a young lad, for example, you come in and do well and that is going to create a really good impression.
“The same goes for the more senior lads. It’s why, what happens now, is so important because it is going to have a huge bearing next season.”
So let us not assume that Arsenal will win easily today, especially after their last few performances. But we can just watch and hope I guess….
Sheffield just have 14 points and just lost four games in a row, so I believe they have thrown in the towel. I predict Arteta would use a three-CB formation to counter Sheffield’s tactic and to play safe
Sheffield utd are in disarray, if we dont beat them well, we are in the do do completely and there will be no defence for our tinkerman manager.
One assumes Leno Gabriel Partey Auba Laca ESR Odegaard Saka and Auba will be saved for Thursday.
So a chance for others to get some game time against a relegated team.
Ryan
Chambers Mari Holding Cedric
Xhaka Ceballos
Nelson Willian Martinelli
Nketiah
Another interview where Arteta praises the team we are about to play and says it will be difficult, IT’S SHEFFIELD FFS! If we don’t have the mentality to think we can beat even them comfortably I don’t understand why we’re in the premier league in the first place.
So you want him to come out and say: Hey guys, we will beat Sheffield United soundly on Sunday.
Thank goodness you’re not the manager!
No, as I have said before, I understand that every team in the PL requires respect, but there’s a difference between respect and fear.
I have no aspirations of becoming manager. But like you and everyone else on this site, I have an opinion and this is a platform to publish ones opinions.
My wishful line up for Sheffield –
Lacazette.
Willian. Ceballos. Pepe.
Elneny. Chambers.
Cedric. Mari. Holding. Bellerin.
Ryan.
AGAINST SLAVIA PRAGUE –
AUBAMEYANG.
MARTINELLI. SMITH-ROWE. SAKA.
XHAKA. PARTEY.
CEDRIC. GABRIEL. HOLDING. BELLERIN.
LENO.