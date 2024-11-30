Arsenal are very well represented in the FIFA “the best” awards this year

Arsenal are well represented in the FIFA “the best” awards.

Arsenal have become used to our players getting recognition individually in the past few seasons. Whether it’s domestically in the Premier League through monthly honours or end of season awards, the Gunners have had a fair few players receiving much deserved acknowledgement from football’s higher authorities.

The last two editions of the Ballon d’or were littered with Arsenal players in top 30, this year’s award had a total of five players from our club, the only other side that had more was the Champions League winning Real Madrid. Arsenal had that amount of nominees without even winning a single domestic or European trophy, impressive to say the least!

The nominations haven’t ended for the Gunners this year, it just keeps coming. FIFA has announced nominees for its various “The Best” awards. These awards include the best player, the Puskas award and the best player per positions on the pitch. Anything of any concern to us will be how many players got nominated, which is why I’m sure gooners and everyone connected to the club will be happy to know that six of our players were announced as nominees on Thursday.

David Raya was nominated along with 10 others for the best goalkeeper award, the impenetrable duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães were nominated for the best defender award, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard were nominated in the midfield category and lastly, Bukayo Saka being our only nominee for the attacking gong.

The next step for us collectively and individually will be for our players to finally win one of these major awards. I don’t see any of them winning this year, which you can imagine should be a different case. If we will see this happening, we will definitely have to start winning trophies.

Impressive performances only might get you nominated, but impressive performances with something tangible to show for it will see our players getting singled out for praise and recognition through these awards.

It won’t be easy but the chance will be there for us to do this if we’re consistent for the remainder of the season!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…