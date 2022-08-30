Arsenal are waiting because “They want to sign the perfect player”

With just two days until the end of the transfer window, Arsenal fans are waiting with bated breath for at least one more signing by Mikel Arteta, as we are still a couple of players short of being able to challenge for every trophy this season.
I personally am convinced that we will definitely be bringing in another striker cum winger that can score goals, as after seending Balogun out on loan we surely can’t get through the season with just Jesus and Nketiah as our confirmed centre-forwards, can we?
The latest target seemed to have been Pedro Neto, and Fabrizio Romano is still not sure if Arsenal will be going for another bid for the Wolves star or not, but he certainly thinks Arsenal are still trying hard to bring in either Neto or maybe another “perfect player”.
“After this Pedro Neto story, we will see if Arsenal will try again or not,” Romano told Sportwetten News in Germany. “But they were also interested in Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. He’s a player that Arsenal holds in high esteem, but it’s a similar situation – Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of letting him go. They want to offer him a new contract, so it’s a difficult matter.
“I would keep some surprising names in mind until the end because firstly Arsenal will, as always, work on the names they ‘really’ want and not on players they just want to sign as ‘one more’ and nothing else.”
“They want to sign the perfect player. The strategy in January with Gabriel Jesus was perfect because they wanted Vlahovic and that was impossible. They decided not to spend money on other strikers. They had two to three forwards on the list and decided to wait and get Gabriel Jesus”
The only worry with Arteta wanting “the perfect player” is that if there is no one available that fits that desription then we may end up with a couple of players short of our optimum squad. What on Earth will we do if Gabriel Jesus gets a long term injury? I dread to think…
—————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Elneny is injured!! We are definitely short in the midfield area now.
It’s almost impossible to have the perfect player for every position. Sometimes, you have to make players perfect for their positions. Partey needs a perfect competition and not just a backup cos he’s always injured (I would recommend Caicedo). If there is none, then Lokonga should be coached to fit the bill. That’s what coaches are meant for
It is their job and they know what is best for the team….. The most important is we win and at east qualify for champions league next season either through the Europa trophy or league….. I trust in the mgt team and believe they will achieve something tangible this season…… Onward and upward…… COYG….
Well now that Mo Elneny is injured we have our hand forced. An injury to Partey or Xhaka would leave us in the shite. We have to think who, of a high quality is available. We lost out on Lucas Paqueta through a little bit of tardiness. Like him or not Youri Tielemans is a highly experienced and good technical player. He would look good alongside Martin Odegaard, with Xhaka dropping back.
Thank God you are not part of the recruitment staff…Tielemans🤣😂 be careful what you wish for
If truly Elneny is injured , Then i believe it’s an opportunity for Smith-Rowe to step up to what Arteta has always wanted from him, the perfect box-to-box like KDB,
If not we could have Ben White, he’s more than capable, dribbles and passes well, as for Lokonga, he lacks stamina, he can’t mount the CDM role, if we want to win, I would prefer Miguel Azeez, though young but strong,
Well let’s see how Arteta steps up tomorrow.
White is a option to play DM if we fail to sign anyone else going to cost big money to get a top quality DM not sure arsenal will spend big on that area right now definitely need another wide player so 2 players definitely required be deadline day but not holding out much hope it will happen!
Seeing from multiple sources that partey will miss 5 matches.. if that’s true then I’m sorry to say but we need to get rid of this guy. He’s always injured. How did he go from playing almost 38 league games for Athletico to playing max 15 league game for us? Truly, premier league is not for everyone. Elneny injury means we don’t need 1 but 2 midfielders if lokonga is not ready. This is turning out to be a nervy end to a good transfer window. Fingers crossed we buy a cdm and a winger..
When I made comments and posted an article alluding to things like this sometime ago, many people said I was negative. Now we’re all realizing that we are short in midfield and the season has barely started. If we do not sign another midfielder before the window slams shut, our season will be technically over before it’s even started off
every team looking to sign quality players not only arsenal even mid table teams brave to pay hefty fees unlike arsenal refusing quality player for 30 million dear arsenal fun west ham pays 51 million but our team so coy to pay 30 million useless shit club
I advocate for the acquisition of Zaha ( from C. Palace)and Savic . They are strong and ready to gel into the ream quite directly.