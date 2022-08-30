Arsenal are waiting because “They want to sign the perfect player”

With just two days until the end of the transfer window, Arsenal fans are waiting with bated breath for at least one more signing by Mikel Arteta, as we are still a couple of players short of being able to challenge for every trophy this season.

I personally am convinced that we will definitely be bringing in another striker cum winger that can score goals, as after seending Balogun out on loan we surely can’t get through the season with just Jesus and Nketiah as our confirmed centre-forwards, can we?

The latest target seemed to have been Pedro Neto, and Fabrizio Romano is still not sure if Arsenal will be going for another bid for the Wolves star or not, but he certainly thinks Arsenal are still trying hard to bring in either Neto or maybe another “perfect player”.

“After this Pedro Neto story, we will see if Arsenal will try again or not,” Romano told Sportwetten News in Germany. “But they were also interested in Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. He’s a player that Arsenal holds in high esteem, but it’s a similar situation – Bayer Leverkusen have no intention of letting him go. They want to offer him a new contract, so it’s a difficult matter.

“I would keep some surprising names in mind until the end because firstly Arsenal will, as always, work on the names they ‘really’ want and not on players they just want to sign as ‘one more’ and nothing else.”

“They want to sign the perfect player. The strategy in January with Gabriel Jesus was perfect because they wanted Vlahovic and that was impossible. They decided not to spend money on other strikers. They had two to three forwards on the list and decided to wait and get Gabriel Jesus”

The only worry with Arteta wanting “the perfect player” is that if there is no one available that fits that desription then we may end up with a couple of players short of our optimum squad. What on Earth will we do if Gabriel Jesus gets a long term injury? I dread to think…

