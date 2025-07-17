Arsenal are waiting for a drop in asking price to sign attacker

Arsenal remain in contention to sign Rodrygo during the current transfer window, with the Brazilian attacker potentially set for a departure from Real Madrid. Speculation surrounding his future has intensified, as the player does not appear to have the full confidence of manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso’s lack of reliance on Rodrygo since taking over at the Spanish club has fuelled rumours that the forward could be made available for transfer. This situation presents an opportunity for Arsenal, who have been monitoring the player closely for several months and continue to express interest in securing his services.

Arsenal Monitoring Rodrygo Despite Recent Signings

Although the signing of Noni Madueke led to suggestions that Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo may have cooled, recent developments indicate that the club’s interest remains. Despite some reports stating that Mikel Arteta’s side had ended their pursuit, Arsenal still view Rodrygo as one of the most talented attacking players they could potentially add to their squad in this window.

The Gunners have been actively working on several fronts to strengthen their team, and while their focus has been spread across multiple targets, a move for Rodrygo is not off the table. The club are maintaining a watching brief on the situation at Madrid, aware that the dynamics may shift in their favour if the Spanish side adjust their valuation.

Price Remains the Main Obstacle

According to Football Insider, Rodrygo remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar. However, the report makes clear that the club is unwilling to proceed with any deal unless Real Madrid lowers its current asking price. At present, the fee being demanded is considered too high by Arsenal, and they have decided to wait rather than rush into negotiations.

Should it become evident that Rodrygo is not part of Alonso’s plans moving forward, there is a strong possibility that Madrid may revise their expectations. If that happens, Arsenal may be ready to make their move and bring the Brazilian to the Premier League. Until then, they are expected to remain patient, watching the situation unfold in Spain.

