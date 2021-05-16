Arsenal “are waiting for offers” for Willian? Arteta really is being ruthless

Willian is expected to follow his former Chelsea teammate David Luiz out the exit door of the Emirates Stadium. According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal ‘are waiting for official bids’ for the Brazilian.

After David Luiz, also Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC There’s interest from European clubs and from MLS – Inter Miami wanted him last summer. Arsenal are waiting for official bids. 🇧🇷 #Willian #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

In his 37 appearances for The Gunners, the 32-year-old has made eight goal involvements. Although statistics are of a huge importance in the modern world, they don’t tell the whole story. Willian’s Arsenal career is the perfect example of that.

The London club’s faithful know that the goal contributions he has made have been nowhere near special. Passing the ball to the opponent who has still much to do does not really count as an a ‘real assist.’

It is May and the league season ends next weekend, but the Brazilian has hardly produced a ‘real assist.’

When the North London outfit were struggling in the first half of the season, there were few players who were being heavily criticized. And fairly too. Willian was one of the names that was top of that list. It did not take long for the Arsenal fans to relate the Brazilian with ‘lack of desire.’

This is a player who was considered the worst signing by the Red and Whites in over a decade.

Inter Miami were interested in the 32-year-old last summer, but eventually Arsenal won the race for his signature. The MLS side are thus likely to rekindle the interest. Reports also suggest that ‘several’ other European clubs are interested in acquiring the services of the former Brazil international, who has made 70 appearances for his national team.

After the reports of Willian possibly leaving the Emirates Stadium emerged, Arsenal fans went into meltdown on social media.

We won at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 9 years and somehow the report of Willian leaving is still the best news I’ve heard all week. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 16, 2021

When Mikel Arteta said that the club needs to be “ruthless,” many Arsenal fans wondered that whether it was just a PR stunt from the Arsenal manager. However, as the season gradually comes to an end, there have already been a lot of clear movement.

David Luiz is set to leave. Willian is likely to leave. By the end of the summer they can be joined by the likes of Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Alexander Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and maybe even more.

If it does happen, this could end up being The Gunners’ biggest squad overhaul in their history!

After a dismal season, that’s what every Arsenal fan would have hoped for.

Arsenal look like they mean business, which has not been the case for countless years.

Yash Bisht