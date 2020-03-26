Arsenal are well placed in a financially hit Premier League

The Coronavirus outbreak is going to have a devastating effect on football finances and even the richest clubs will feel a significant pinch.

The amount of money at stake is mind-boggling, we are talking TV money, prize money, gate receipts, sponsorship, hospitality, merchandise and much more.

Add on to that the wages that have to be paid out, business rates, electricity and you then get an idea of how much a club will lose in this period.

Then you have financial fair play, that is still in effect and clubs, even Man City, cannot just go out and drop £40-50 million on a single player without it have a dramatic effect on the bottom line.

All this points to the transfer window being a lot quieter than usual. Simply put, the clubs will not have the money to make any massive signings or undergo major overhauls.

It in effect forces the clubs to play their youngsters, they will not have much choice and that will apply to almost every Premier League team.

If that is the case then Arsenal is well placed in comparison to most other teams, they have an abundance of quality youngsters and in an era when finances will be under the microscope having a bunch of highly talented youngsters in the squad is a huge advantage.

There is so much we do not know right now and none of us has any real idea what is about to happen but the longer this goes on, the more money that is lost the more important it will be that your club has a group of young players they can blood next season.