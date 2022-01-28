Arsenal are worried they might not make a major signing this month

Arsenal has had an unmistakably quiet January transfer window in terms of incomings.
Considering that Mikel Arteta’s side has been struggling in recent matches, fans had expected that the club would back the former midfielder with some new players.
However, that hasn’t been the case, and the club is likely to end this window with no new stars despite losing some squad members.
The Sun says figures around the club are worried that this would be a very low-key window with no major signing made.
That could be a disastrous decision considering that others in the top four race have been strengthening their teams or at least, they haven’t been losing players.
Arsenal has made some nice progress in this campaign, and strengthening the squad is one way to keep the momentum.
If the club eventually sells Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang later in this transfer window without a replacement, this second half of the season could be one that we lose everything we have worked hard for in the first half of the campaign.
Our current squad struggled in the last few games before this break and that shows that they need help for the remaining months of this season.
For the club to ignore that cue shows we are not as serious to get back inside the top four as we want to believe we are.
tbh this window has been rather confusing, in that if MA honestly believes that we could realistically compete for a top 4 position what he’s done so far makes functionally no sense unless something significant is already in the works…of course, it’s not unlike this organization to wait until the 11th hour to make moves, unfortunately they’re usually underwhelming and/or uninspiring, Ozil and Auba notwithstanding
I would suggest that the greater likelihood is that MA didn’t expect us to be in the mix at this juncture, considering the youth movement and the potential competition for spots, and as such he was planning all along to focus more on outgoing than incoming moves in January…sometimes overachieving, in a sense, or the unexpected underachieving of others leads to a very problematic situation, as it raises some serious questions regarding how one might proceed in light of a new and somewhat unanticipated set of circumstances…can he look a gift horse in the mouth, now that he’s raised expectations, or does he proceed with the original “plan”
the last time this dynamic emerged he pissed the bed and deviated from the process by purchasing Willian and opting for a more veteran-laden lineup, so will he stay the course or double-down again…that said, buying quality young players like a Vlahovic doesn’t count as a knee-jerk reaction, as they serve both purposes, but if he brings in loans without buy-on clauses or veteran players who will negatively impact the developmental process, then all bets are off and I fear for the future prospects of our club with this manager in charge
(posted earlier, but more applicable here)
That is essentially my take as well. I think being so close to top four going into the window caught Edu and Arteta off guard. Their choice was either to stick or thrust.
Vlahovic was an attempt at a thrust. As disappointing as it is that it didn’t come off, part of me applauds them for the attempt. And hopefully for keeping their nerve now when we are all begging for new players.
On one hand we are short. On the other hand we have significantly trimmed the wage bill. Crucially we haven’t got rid of one player who helped us get to this point in the season where we are in the conversation for a top four spot.
Even though we will probably fail to get into the top four, I’m fairly confident of top six followed by a big summer window (in terms of quality not quantity).
Thats because they chased people who either didn’t want to join us or were not available . A total balls up. And yet they let first team squad members go