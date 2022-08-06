Arsenal Arsenal Top Of The League! One down 37 to go

One down 37 to go! by Shenel

So game one is done and dusted and there’s only another 37 to go😂

But if Arsenal take each game as it comes, and if each performance gets better and better than I don’t see why we can’t reach that target we are aiming for..

I was impressed with the boys last night, although at times I did have heart palpitations when Palace came forward and after a few nervy moments from Aaron Ramsdale I wasn’t confident we would keep a clean sheet.

But of course it was match day one of what is going to be another long season and the boys were going to have a bit of nerves and tests, especially at the back, but after Ramsdale made that key save from only six yards out, his confidence grew and a clean sheet was never going to slip from his grasp.

The team started brightly and really could have killed Palace off in that first half, but again maybe nerves played a part. However the breakthrough came from Gabriel Martinelli pouncing on a header from a corner and the nerves and game was put to bed with five minutes to go as a Saka shot was deflected into Palace’s net by Marc Guehi to wrap up the points and the game.

Really the game could have gone either way as Palace too grew into the game and some key tackles and chances came and went, but the most important thing was the win and the three points and for the first time in a long while, “we are top of the league say we are top of the league”…

I know it’s early to say that but I couldn’t help but give a little chuckle when hearing our fans chant that last night. And long may that place in the table continue..

It is clear to see Mikel Arteta is assembling a good team, and if they stick together and build strongly then maybe they will do some great things, but let’s not run before we can walk as there is a long way to go, but it’s nice to play first and get that win, now we can sit back and enjoy the rest of the matches for the weekend before we face our next opponents.

Onwards and upwards we go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

